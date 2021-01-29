Hillary’s statement of collusion in 2016 ignored
The Steven Roberts column in the Jan. 23 Goshen News needs a response. Mr. Roberts is very concerned with the poll number of 32%. That is the percentage of Americans who believe that Biden, “did not legitimately win” the November election. According to the poll that’s 70% of Republicans and 60% of self-identified conservatives. A previous similar poll included 10% of registered Democrats; 32% is about 109 million Americans. So, I’m glad to learn that I am not alone.
The gist of Mr. Roberts’ column is that all of these people were persuaded by President Trump’s grand lie, and that “it’s time to end the Big Lie now. They feel that way because they have been told, repeatedly, a Big Lie by Trump. It’s a lie that charged — without any evidence of any kind — that Democrats had stolen the election.”
He fails to recognize the hypocrisy in his position. I can still remember after the 2016 election when Hillary Clinton told us that she would have won if it had not been for Donald Trump’s collusion with Putin and Russia. I’d not heard anything about collusion before that moment. And yet the BIG Hillary LIE had been launched and she herself had planted the “evidence” in the fake Steele Dossier. The lie was perpetuated by the main stream media. The Big Hillary Lie was reinforced repeatedly over the next three years by Rep. Adam Schiff, former CIA Director James Brennan and former National Intelligence Director James Clapper. We finally spent $40 million U.S. taxpayer dollars on a special counsel that concluded there was no evidence of any kind of Trump Russian collusion.
Steven. Please. C’mon man, give me a break.
— Glenn Stutzman, Goshen
Laws need to be applied equally to protect the nation
The decision whether to convict Trump shouldn’t be based on partisanship, feelings or relationship to the accused; but the strength of evidence. If Trump is innocent based on the evidence, he should be acquitted. If the evidence finds him guilty; he should be held fully accountable.
Jan. 6 was an escalation of pre-existing grievances citizens have against their government, misinformation from shadowy players seeking to destroy our Democracy and our elected officials’ failure of leadership to maintain professionalism in the face of turmoil. The rhetoric used up to the violent attack on the Capitol could be perceived as an explicit call to action, if not an implicit call to arms. We cannot abide any elected official peddling in untruth, misleading Americans or threatening damage to our nation.
This isn’t the time for politics as usual. It’s time for sound, responsible government. Our nation is fractured by a pandemic, civil unrest and direct attacks against our institutions. It’s time for Congressional leadership to look within and ask if their intentions honor our Constitution, their constituencies and the nation’s health: not donors, special interests or the voices of fringe factions.
As our republic heals, accountability is an antiseptic. Without accountability, the wounds fester, infecting the rest of the body, destroying us. Some representatives and senators must also be accountable for the insurrection. Their concern isn’t for the Constitution, their constituencies or America, but for the selfish appeasement of a vocal minority.
We the people implore Congress to do what’s right and just, not what’s politically convenient. We’re a nation of laws. If the law isn’t applied to representatives in the executive, legislative and judicial branches as equally, swiftly and harshly as it’s applied to the common people, then, my friend, we live in an oligarchy instead of a democratic constitutional republic.
— David Knight, Goshen
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.