Health care costs part of COVID-19’s impact
Last month, my husband and I finished paying off a medical debt initially incurred several years ago. This debt arose from an emergency, where our only option for care was a trip to the emergency room late at night. We were both employed and insured at the time, and the visit still cost us thousands of dollars.
We, like most Hoosiers, didn’t have the cash in reserves to pay our bill upfront. Instead, we went on a years-long payment plan, making the payments that we could until we finally paid off this crucial visit.
This situation is not unique in American health care, but at this moment, I can’t help but think about its connection to the pandemic. When people say, “Most people who get COVID don’t die — don’t be so scared,” I can’t help but think of our medical debt and the hardship of countless Americans. Death or survival is not the only thing at stake here. Financial health and security — even for those who are insured — is a massive concern.
We are all free to choose how we live our lives, and with that choice, I will continue to do my best to protect the health and financial safety of my neighbors. I ask you to consider doing the same, both individually and with the power of your vote.
Amanda Qualls, Goshen
Vote on the issues
We are to judge trees by the fruit they bear, not by how pretty it looks. Jesus cut down a fruit tree for not bearing good fruit. We need to do the same thing.
We are to judge righteous judgment and not according to appearance. What kind of fruit do you expect on your tree? Does your tree produce fruit of death through abortion or the fruit of life? Is supporting Israel a good or bad fruit? Does the fruit taste good to you for the right to bear arms or gun control? Don’t get sidetracked by looks, attitudes, personalities or other vanities. Separate the wheat from the chaff. Is your vote to get a specific result (issues based) or to make you feel good (emotionally based)? Look through the rhetoric and dig into the real meat of the matter. Both candidates have fruit that can be judged and weighed.
If you are pro-life, see who has a record of reflecting pro-life values. If you are pro-abortion, then vote as such. If you are pro-life, can you vote to support killing a child because you don’t like someone’s vain personality? Is the weight of the life of a child equal to “They are too polarizing?”
Which candidate is doing your will? The one that tickles your ears but does the opposite of your core beliefs? Or the one who is irritating and obnoxious but does what’s important to you?
A father had two sons in which he asked them both to do a task. One said no and then did it, the other said he would and then didn’t. Which did the will of the father?
What fruit do you desire? You don’t get apples by planting poison sumac. Vote responsibly. Vote on issues, not on emotion.
Steven Hite, Elkhart
Because I am a Christian …
Far too often I read or I am told it’s not possible for a Christian to be a Democrat. As a Presbyterian pastor, I beg to differ. I am a Democrat precisely because I am a Christian.
The prophets of the Hebrew Scriptures, along with the teachings of Jesus and Paul in the Greek Scriptures, call for a passionate concern for justice: for the poor, the sick, the imprisoned, the marginalized … for the “least of these.”
These same Scriptures teach me of the equality of all persons, that every human being is given dignity and worth by their creator. These same Scriptures teach me that love for all people is second only to love for God. The Golden Rule in Matthew 7:12, as well as every major world religion, commands that we “in everything, do to others what you would have them do to you, for this sums up the law and the prophets.”
All this means that budgets and laws are moral documents, and Democratic leaders tend to remember the poor and marginalized more often in their work and service. Of course, no political party is perfect. I recognize the validity of the faith of my Republican brothers and sisters. And I believe that Jesus is far more radical than either party.
Because of my faith, I call on governmental leaders to unite the country rather than divide it. So I repeat: I’m a Democrat precisely because I’m a Christian. Please join me this election in voting for Democrats.
The Rev. Alan Griffin, Goshen
