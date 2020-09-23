Health board praises those fighting COVID-19
Just a few months ago, Elkhart County was a “hot spot” in the nation’s fight against COVID-19. That’s no longer so.
Today, hospitalization rates are dramatically lower. Businesses are back at work. And schools are in session.
And while the fight’s not over, it’s time to recognize the frontline professionals and the everyday citizens who are making progress possible.
Local nurses and doctors have worked tirelessly to keep us all safe. The Health Department under the leadership of Dr. Lydia Mertz, continues to collect and analyze community data, support health care professionals and share vital information with the public. Contact tracers and our Emergency Management team, led by Jen Tobey, Chief Dan Sink and Melanie Sizemore; dedicated county commissioners, local mayors and the collaboration of two strong health systems, Goshen Health and Elkhart Beacon Health, continue working in unison. And task force initiatives focused on local at-risk populations among our Hispanic, Black and Amish communities are working non-stop.
All the while, it’s heartening to see thousands of local citizens patiently wearing face masks and embracing social distancing strategies.
The fight’s far from over. But this collective effort has reduced our infection rate and saved lives in the process. For a place once described as a “hot spot,” the results are inspiring.
Thank you. Thank you to our frontline professionals. Thank you to the citizens of this county. Together, we will emerge stronger when this is all over.
— Board of the Elkhart County Health Department
Wear a mask to protect poll workers
I am a poll worker and I want to live to see my grandchildren: Please wear a mask.
I am 63 and will stand in front of the public for 12 hours on Election Day so that you can exercise your constitutional right to vote. The poll workers’ constitutional right is for life.
I am asking you to wear a mask for 15-20 minutes, whether you believe it works or not. The states with growing COVID-19 numbers do not have mask requirements (see Goshen News 9/15). Whether you believe in them or not, countries, cities, towns and rural areas that wear masks have lower rates of infection and deaths. Seems a small price to pay.
I will wear a mask for you, I will have sanitizer for you, I will take all the recommended steps to protect you. Please treat me as you would have me treat you. Protect my health.
You can do this for as long as it takes to vote. Do this so the poll workers can see their grandchildren long into the future.
David Ostergren, Goshen
McConnell endorsed for county commissioner
It is my privilege to strongly endorse Travis J. McConnell for Kosciusko County Commissioner. His policy agendas: a county park system, better public transit, treatment in lieu of imprisonment for drug offenders, and economic development for all, are precisely what our county needs.
Travis is a zealous and committed member of our county community and I urge all of you to vote for him by mail, early, and on Nov. 3.
David C. Kolbe, Warsaw
