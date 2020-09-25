Growing up is sometimes hard to do
I had some issues with taking cod liver oil when I was a kid.
Some Germans had issues with speed limits being introduced on some sections of the Autobahn.
Some Americans have issues with wearing a mask in the midst of a pandemic.
Sometimes, growing up is hard to do.
Paul Hershberger, Goshen
You have to earn respect
I am so tired of hearing the “poor me” black lives matter rhetoric. The way any person gets respect is to earn respect.
In my opinion the desired results of the black lives matter movement are to prove that black lives are deserving of a good life, but all I see is destruction and terrorism. The harassment that is happening to Ms. Arnold is disgusting and I am ashamed of the people of Goshen who are participating and supporting this terrorism and violence.
I urge citizens to remove the “black lives matter” signs until all harassment at all venues stops. You want respect, you want your life to matter, stand up and be counted on the side of peace, goodness and respect to all!
Deb Morgan, Goshen
Commented
