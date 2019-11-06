Great American Smokeout is a good day to quit
Nov. 21 is the Great American Smokeout, a day set aside by the American Cancer Society to encourage smokers to give up tobacco, at least for one day, and to think about quitting for good. These days, most people have a pretty good understanding of the harms caused by cigarette smoking, but about 1 in 5 Indiana adults still smoke.
Smokers have a high risk of developing lung cancer, heart disease and many other types of cancer. Smoking also increases the damage of chronic diseases such as diabetes and asthma, and can increase the risk of strokes.
We can support Hoosier smokers attempting to quit by encouraging participation in the Great American Smoke Out and also through free resources such as the Indiana Tobacco Quitline.
Indiana residents ages 13 and older can contact the Quitline at 1-800-Quit-Now or www.QuitNowIndiana.com. For help locally, please contact Minority Health Coalition Elkhart County at 574-522-0128 or ELKMHC@gmail.com. You may also contact Tobacco Control of Elkhart County at 574-523-2117.
— Velishea Billings, Tobacco Program coordinator
Indiana needs to return to Central time
On Nov. 2, the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette ran an article regarding ending daylight saving time. But, in Indiana, with our geographical location, the real issue is which time zone should Indiana be in.
Without question, Indiana should be in the Central time zone, or with Chicago and Illinois. When the world is divided into 24 time periods, as it is, the Eastern line for Central time is located in the middle of Ohio.
Having the time zone change in the middle of Ohio would be awkward, so the common sense answer would be the Ohio/Indiana state line.
Only because Mitch Daniels forced Indiana into the Eastern time zone has put our state into such a poor position. Every day of the year, Indiana is on improper time with an extra hour of darkness in the morning to give us an extra hour of lights in the evening.
It needs to be pointed out that when the three children killed on Ind. 25 near Rochester, when it was totally pitch-black, had we been on Central Time, it would have been an hour later and daylight. I fully believe Mitch Daniels is the person most responsible for the deaths of these three children.
I want Indiana to show that we realize that darkness is a great danger to our children when they are going to school. This is not the only time our children have been harmed because of darkness. I have a list of 16 incidents that occurred during 2007 through 2019. I have no knowledge of all the incidents that have happened between 2010 and 2019. As far as I know, no record is kept with this information.
Indiana must be put back into the Central time zone. Then and only then do we need to worry about changing our time back and forth.
Please help to return Indiana to Central time by letting your Indiana Representative and state senator know that we care for all our children.
— Larry Rensberger, Syracuse
Daylight saving time should be eliminated
My husband and I are definitely not supports of daylight saving time. We just can't see any benefits in it. It is not friendly to the working man's lifestyle at all. We also do not think it's good for children. How many children struggle in school because they're tired and droopy from getting to bed late?
I also feel sorry for kindergartners, and first- and second-graders who have to stand at the end of their driveway in the pitch dark to wait on the school bus. Construction workers and others who start their days at 4:30 a.m. have to set up lights to do their work. Many accidents are caused because people aren't getting to bed on time and are way behind on sleep.
It doesn't work to just go to bed earlier. Who wants to go to bed and sleep if it's still daylight outside? We have four preschoolers and bedtime is 8:30-9 p.m. When we turn the clocks forward, bedtime automatically turns to 9:30-10 p.m. and the rest of the summer we struggle to get them to bed earlier.
A child's body just doesn't reprogram easily. Usually by the end of summer, we finally have them back to 8:30-9 p.m. bedtime when it's time to turn the clocks back and bedtime goes to 7:30-8 p.m. then they're awake by 5:30-6 a.m.
As for myself, I always feel tired and sluggish after time change until my body adjusts.
Another thing that isn't good is all the high school kids who drive to school in the dark. Beginning drivers aren't going to be as good as experienced drivers.
And if you ask me, daylight saving time is a totally unnecessary disruption to their schedules and lives. We are sincerely hoping daylight saving time will be eliminated in Indiana.
— Anita Miller, Middlebury
