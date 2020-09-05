Goshen police fail to stop thefts
My neighbors took a video and pictures of a lady going through my trash cans and had taken my papers I had thrown away and put them in a jacket she had with her.
Also, I had a trash bag with cans. Needless to say, cops were called. They caught the lady five houses down and in someone else’s garage that they had left open and let her go with a warning. The police told me I can’t press charges because I didn’t have a no trespassing sign.
I don’t believe it is right, nor is it OK for anyone who doesn’t have a warrant to go through anyone’s belongings. The police said she had mental issues ... neither here nor there. No one should be going through anyone else’s things on their property.
My vehicle has been broken into three times and my house got broken into once, all within four years. With that being said, the police haven’t done anything about it. I’m not OK that these things keep happening and when I call the police for assistance, they either say “we will get to the bottom of it,” and never do, or “there’s nothing we can do about it.” There are things they can do. They choose not to.
And they wonder why people take the situation into their own hands!
Brittany White, Goshen
Letter writer gets it wrong about Trump’s actions
This letter is in response to the latest thought-provoking letter by Bruce Bishop published July 30, 2020, in The Goshen News.
Bruce, I don’t know who you are, but are you qualified to diagnose a person you’ve never talked to or know, to decide if they have antisocial personality disorder or not? I don’t think so, and the readers don’t think so either. However, I would totally agree with your assessment of President Donald J. Trump being a narcissistic person. Having said that, Mr. Bishop, please tell me which former president didn’t have a narcissistic personality as well. They all do! It goes with the territory.
Does Trump control how we as independent Americans act? Did the federal government tell us months ago to wash our hands frequently, practice social distancing and wear masks? Collectively, have we done it? No, we have not. The supposed non-violent protesters, and many Americans have disregarded the government’s instructions to protect ourselves. Is that Trump’s fault? Absolutely not.
As for law and order, does what is happening in many of our major cities look like business as usual to you? Between the looters, property destruction, lack of respect for the police, killing and injuring law enforcement officers and general disregard for other people’s businesses, rights, etc., things are not as they should be.
The president has sent federal marshals into Portland to protect a federal courthouse from being burned to the ground. It is not illegal and federal law gives him the authority to do it. The local officials were supposed to protect the property and did not. If the local authorities didn’t want the federal marshals to come to Portland, Oregon, they could have done something about it.
Who should we thank for the COVID-19, Bruce? China spread it without bothering to mention it to the world when they first discovered it. China has stolen billions of dollars concerning United States technology. They have used slave labor to produce inferior products for the world at a cheap price, and their military is involved in trying to upset world order.
As for the unemployment benefits — who do you think pays for them? The American taxpayer. Those benefits are not harvested from money trees. The Republicans are concerned that we don’t provide more money than the out-of-work taxpayers would normally earn if they were working.
Jim McKee, Goshen
