The GOP hooks the gullible
There aren’t enough rich people in the United States to vote for the agenda the wealthy would like to see enacted for themselves. So, decades ago the privileged of our country came up with two deviously effective strategies to get ordinary folks to vote for what the rich and the corporations want.
First, the Republicans decided they would pretend to be pro-life and against abortion. For starters, their stance on capital punishment, on guns and the care of the earth is evidence that almost nothing about the GOP is pro-life. They used abortion primarily as a hook to get people to vote for them. As a bonus, they could get women to stay at home having babies and not compete with men for jobs.
Second, they would say how terrible taxes were and that tax cuts would solve most of the nation’s problems. Decade after decade, Republicans have passed gigantic tax cuts for the wealthy and the corporations while throwing a few tax-cut crumbs to the rest of us. We, the people, have been left with paying for government. We’ve seen funding for our schools gutted while the rich whistle all the way to the bank. And we are constantly being told we can’t even have good health care for everyone.
The emphasis on abortion and tax cuts has allowed the Republicans to get away with enacting all kinds of harmful legislation while people were fixated on two issues. Every American needs to ask, “Have I been hooked?”
Joann Smith, Goshen
2nd Amendment guarantees all other amendments
In a Sept. 19 letter to the editor I was amused by Mr. Craig’s interpretation of the 2nd Amendment. Wile he certainly is entitled to his opinion, he is not entitled to his own set of facts.
Where would the militia come from if the people did not have their own arms? It would seem to me any reasonable person who has an understanding of history would realize that the people had to come together to form a militia. Whether it was well regulated is a matter of opinion, as often the leader was the wealthiest person or had some past military experience or was just a respected fighter.
While I abhor violence in any form, I think the 2nd Amendment kind of guarantees the rest of the amendments. I believe the U.S. Supreme Court has already ruled that the people have the right to bear arms.
I believe if the private firearms were confiscated, this country would fall to the drug cartels like so many countries have, and overall crime would increase, not only petty theft, but violent crimes as well.
Dean Lewallen, Syracuse
