George Floyd's death has impacted lives of police families
I am a law enforcement officer’s daughter; George Floyd’s death changed my life too. People are sharing their stories and experiences with policemen. I have experiences too.
I remember the night of Goshen’s first protest. Desperate police wives were calling my mother in tears, begging for comfort. Men I knew were standing at the end of a crowd with people chanting that their lives and profession were worthless.
I cried that night. I remember shaking so hard, I could not sleep. I begged God to keep my town safe. Pictures flooded my brain of The Electric Brew burning and our officers and townspeople injured. My little sister asked me when they were going to set my dad’s car on fire.
A few weeks ago, my sister came to me in tears. A friend had exclaimed that police officers were evil and morally deformed. That friend does not talk to us anymore.
My heart lurched to my gut when I heard of the recent L.A. shootings. My dad could have been shot! Protesters could have been screaming that my dad deserves to die!
The events following Floyd’s death have changed how I view this world. They taught me that man is ruthless and filled with hatred. They taught me that true love does not exist in our society. Radical change needs to happen.
I want to conclude by sharing that I make sure to give my dad a hug and say “I love you” every night. I do this just to know that I said goodbye if something should ever happen to him. I want to share that fear encompassed my summer. I have lost friendships. My family is now condemned by society. My dad is now a villainous man.
— Leannah Lanzen, Goshen
Don’t confuse mask refusal with patriotism
My father died from COVID-19. That is a cold, hard, indisputable medical fact. Yet, Elkhart County is teeming with people who refuse to wear masks to protect themselves and others against the spread of this deadly virus.
Donald Trump’s irresponsible decision to deliberately lie to us about the dangers of coronavirus led many Americans to side with him over scientists who were trying to warn us about a deadly virus we needed to protect ourselves against. For those who believe Trump on this issue: Do you have any idea how ridiculous it is for you to believe that thousands of doctors, epidemiologists, scientists, researchers, and journalists the world over devoted their entire careers to deceiving you, while a single real estate mogul and “reality” TV personality with a documented history of fraud, lies, and deceit and no medical training, is your sole source of “truth” on the virus?
Some people believe that defying the government on masks during a deadly pandemic makes them patriots. Historically, patriots sacrifice their own safety for the collective good of all in a crisis; they do not put others at risk because they feel inconvenienced. Far too many people in Elkhart County have confused acting like a spoiled child with being a patriot.
My father was an elderly diabetic who needed to protect himself more than most. Yet, he refused to do so because Trump repeatedly assured us that the virus was “a hoax” and would “miraculously disappear” soon. And now my father is dead.
Is asking you to wear a mask in public really asking too much?
- Ronald Chupp, Goshen
