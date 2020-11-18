Fleece coat purchase helped pay off mortgage for veteran’s widow
To the person who disposed of (or kept) my wife’s beautiful fleece zip up coat at the Linway East Lakes Fitness: My wife attends classes there regularly, and two days after the election she forgot to retrieve it. It has not been recovered. I said, “disposed of” because my suspicion is that’s what someone did with it because of the markings on the fleece. It was a very special fleece containing the Betsy Ross 1-star flag patch on the front pocket and Rush Limbaugh’s signature on the sleeve. You see, my payment of $100 for that fleece helped pay off the mortgage for the widow of an American soldier killed in action.
In response to the fit thrown by Colin Kaepernick because Nike wanted to produce tennis shoes with the original Betsy Ross flag on them, Rush Limbaugh began a campaign of selling Betsy Ross flag apparel. Rush donated all of the profit from these sales to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which now exceeds $3 million. This foundation provides mortgage-free homes to Gold Star families with children.
So, if you grabbed this fleece and angrily threw it away because of your hatred toward Red America, I’m sorry you did not know its significance and meaning. And if you now would like to return the fleece, you can return it to the desk at the fitness center and we will be very grateful. If you just liked it and are now wearing it, wear it proudly. Its purchase helped an American hero’s family. I, like many Americans, believe that the USA is still the greatest country on Earth, ever! I count among my friends many immigrants who agree with me and now own the American Dream.
— Glenn Stutzman, Goshen
We need to pull together to control virus
Let’s talk about the bare facts. Let’s talk about death.
Two weeks ago, two people died per day in Elkhart County. Last week, three people died per day. This week four people will die each day. Getting the picture? The crude mortality rate for COVID-19 is estimated to be 2.7 deaths per 100 people infected. Today, Nov. 12, 415 of our friends, coworkers, or members of our church families were infected. By Dec. 3, about 11 of those 400 people will be dead. This needless death could be yours, a family member, a coworker, a neighbor, a grandparent, a child.
There will be no normal for any of us until this virus is under control and there is a vaccine that we all get. Until that time, we have to act like grown-ups: mask up when in public places, socially distance, no group gatherings, and stay home unless absolutely necessary. We need to understand and embrace the fact that our carelessness and poor judgment can kill our friends and family members. Let’s stop these ridiculous arguments about masks being an infringement on our rights. Just like after a natural disaster, we need to pull together as a community. We need to think about and care for the people around us!
— Cynthia and James Coyle, Goshen
