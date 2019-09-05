September is National Suicide Prevention Month and the Indiana Suicide Prevention Coalition is asking everyone to Take 5 to Save Lives! The campaign’s goal is to encourage everyone to take five simple steps that focus on preventing the tragedy of suicide. The steps are:
1. LEARN THE SIGNS: Although it may not always be obvious, people experiencing an emotional crisis usually exhibit one or more of the warning signs of suicide. Your ability to identify the signs will better prepare you to take action and could help save a life.
2. KNOW HOW TO HELP: You shouldn’t be afraid to ask your friend if they’re having thoughts of suicide. By knowing exactly what to say and do, you’ll be ready to act and keep your friends and family safe.
3. PRACTICE SELF-CARE: Research indicates that our mental fitness or wellness is crucial to our overall long-term health, and can even protect us from disease. Learn some tips for keeping mentally fit.
4. REACH OUT: If you or someone you know is in emotional distress you must reach out for help. You are not alone. Learn about different help options and how to take that first step in seeking help and care.
5. SPREAD THE WORD: Let’s get people talking. By sharing the Take 5 campaign with five other people, you can raise awareness of the problem of suicide and equip people with easy tools to help themselves and others.
By taking five minutes to learn about suicide, you will be making a difference in the world. Visit the website at take5tosavelives.org for more information. If you’re interested in getting involved with suicide prevention in our community please attend Let’s Talk: Changing the Conversation About Suicide on September 19th at the Calvary Assembly of God, 1010 E Mishawaka Road, Elkhart.
Barbara L. Welty, Elkhart
Park’s pond could be used to commercially raise fish
Fidler Pond Park would be a good location for the “hands on” part of an aquaculture class on stocking and raising fish in floating cages . It could draw farmers and people with ponds as well as interested students from both Goshen High School and Goshen College.
A few years ago the Indiana Soybean Council had a program on raising fish in floating cages to protect the small fish from being eaten by larger fish already in the pond in order to safely raise the new stocked fish. The objective was supposedly to utilize a fish food pellet containing soybean meal as one of the ingredients.
As oceans and rivers become more polluted, fish raised in farm ponds will become more important as commercial fishing becomes more difficult.
David A Shepard, Bristol
