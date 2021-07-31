Five-lane highway won’t solve Goshen’s traffic problems
The celebrated urban planner, Lewis Mumford, once noted that “curing congestion by adding more lanes is like curing obesity by buying bigger pants.” But bigger pants is indeed the plan of the Michiana Area Council of Governments and the Indiana Department of Transportation for Goshen’s southeastern communities. MACOG’s Policy Board, a body currently chaired by Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman, otherwise comprises individuals who do not live in Goshen nor are they elected by the citizens of Goshen.
The plan, briefly unveiled during a July 14th Policy Board meeting in South Bend unattended by Mayor Stutsman, calls for a five mile long, five-lane highway running from Goshen High School to C.R. 40 and Goshen’s Industrial Park. One need only look at a map to conclude that these added lanes will eat up the acreage of small businesses and residential properties that stand in expansion’s way. “Nonsense!” INDOT and its supporters will undoubtedly claim, “wider thoroughfares lead to better traffic flow and shorter commutes, a benefit to all.” Do not be fooled, wider roadways do not lead to free-flowing, unfettered traffic. What they lead to is more congestion, more pollution, more road noise, higher speeds, and more danger for pedestrians and bikers, including those who seek to enjoy Fidler Pond Park.
From 2010 to 2019, pedestrian fatalities increased 46% nationwide, according to a report from the Governors Highway Safety Association. This unmentioned and unreported epidemic plaguing our country for decades is now knocking at Goshen’s dressing room door, two sizes too big. These bigger pants may fit commercial truck traffic and the region’s beloved corporate sacred cow, the RV industry, but they do not fit the citizens that call Goshen’s southeastern communities home.
— Blake Sheeley, Goshen
Study, input needed before roundabout goes in
The highway department and local government are pursuing a dog bone roundabout for the intersection of C.R.s 115, 18 and Middleton Run Road against the advice of residents, paramedics, and other emergency personnel.
DeCamp Bridge will be closed 18 months inconveniencing the public, first responders, schools, etc. Realignment of public utilities, brand new fiber optics, gas lines, etc. will be costly and ultimately paid by taxpayers. Concord Fire Department mostly responds to health/accident issues and closure and roundabout will slow their response time.
Data drives decision making in business and government to provide transparency. Where is the data that indicates this roundabout is needed? Number of accidents? Usage based on times and volumes of traffic? There have been no fatalities at this intersection. Show citizens well defined, unbiased data substantiating this expensive change in traffic pattern.
Two sheriffs are on the decision-making boards and their concerns should focus on increased speed as a result of the roundabout and the response time for deputies to emergencies.
Officials charged with making this decision are: County Commissioners Weirich, Lucchese, Rogers and County Council members Stump, Yohn, Riegescker, Graham, Hess, Wenger and Bujalski.
Locate intersections with high accident rates, fatalities, speeding and invest our money wisely. Use unbiased data to guide decisions; hold public meetings and seek citizen input before turning the first shovel of dirt.
Should residents and our elected officials of Elkhart County resist the spread of major expenditures returning little to the taxpayers?
— Ellen A. Stevens, Goshen
