Firefighter grateful for community’s support
I would like to thank all the LaGrange and Noble Country fire departments for showing up to escort and welcome me home. It was a phenomenal event … it was simply overwhelming. I was speechless. I am sorry that I couldn’t talk to them all individually. But I want to thank all of them, and the whole community for all they are doing for me. There is no way that I can pay everyone back.
Galen Bontrager, Topeka
Low voter turnout is discouraging
Voter turnout in the Elkhart County primary election was reported as approximately 20% of eligible voters. It is very discouraging that so few people make the effort to vote and preserve our democracy. Voting is a right and a responsibility. Early voting and absentee ballots make it so simple to participate. Not voting is equivalent to casting a vote for someone/something you may not support.
Please get out and vote on November 3.
Gwen Alexander, Goshen
Sign inspires writer to get involved
As I was watching a protest, I saw the sign, “White silence is violence,” which prompted me to write this letter.
I cannot believe we are still putting up with such blatant racism. Just think, for a moment, what would happen if the roles were reversed? If we white people were killed by police officers just because we were white, we would not tolerate it. We would react. Some of us would do it violently; some of us would do it peacefully.
So, of course, black people are reacting to being killed by police officers because they are black. Some are doing it violently; some are doing it peacefully. Why should we be surprised at this?
The job we white people have is digging out the roots of racism in our own lives. We need to rid ourselves of this evil.
There is an adage from the Old Wisdom that says, “Treat others the way you wish to be treated.” If only we lived that way!
Rhoda Stoescz, Goshen
