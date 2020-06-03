Federal government needs to help quell violence
I saw two hopeful examples of peace returning to some of the locations of rioting in recent days, one was in Philadelphia. Police officers were embracing and praying together with peaceful protesters. The other example was Denver where the police chief walked arm in arm with peaceful protesters in that city, reminiscent of the days of Martin Luther King Jr.
Tony Dungee is quoted as saying, “It has to be ALL churches taking a stand and saying "We are going to be on the forefront of meaningful dialogue and meaningful change." We have to be willing to speak the truth in love ... ”
The problem at this point is there are no quiet places to have those meaningful dialogues in the cities where the riots are continuing nightly. There are Democrats and media talking heads condoning this mayhem, portraying it as peaceful, constitutionally protected protest in order to bring about the “fundamental change” they keep calling for. This at the expense of the innocent citizens and businesses in the burnt-out communities they claim to care so much about.
George Floyd’s brother was a voice of reason in his plea to honor the memory of his brother by stopping the destruction. That seemed to work in Minneapolis.
New York City is another story at this point.
The first responsibility of the government is to protect the lives and property of its citizens. If the local governments can’t get the job done, the federal government needs to step in for the sake of the people whose lives and livelihoods are being destroyed with little to no hope of recovery.
Police officers are being attacked for attempting to keep the protests from getting out of control.
No meaningful dialogue can take place under those conditions. Or is that the objective? I hope not.
Margaret Garcia, Goshen
Can we learn from past events?
We should remember these three dates. It may sound like repetition, but:
• 1857. Black people want to be citizens, whether of the U.S. or of Heaven, or both.
• 1973. Unborn children are somebody, whether born or unborn.
• 2015. A man or a woman is not a nobody, when left out of a marriage.
Can we learn?
Jonathan Stoltzfus, Goshen
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.