Couple opposes Nisly’s ivermectin bill
We have numerous family members living in and around Goshen, but we do not. However, because we have a strong connection to it, my husband and I wish to respond to Goshen’s State Representative Curt Nisly, bill HB 1372. It proposes that a doctor or advanced practice registered nurse could write a standing order for ivermectin and allow pharmacists to dispense it. Pharmacists would be prohibited from providing information that discourages the use of ivermectin. Representative Nisly used a Wisconsin’s physician’s testimony as support for his bill.
We believe Mr. Nisly’s bill is unwise and problematic. Why push a drug whose COVID-19 benefits are inconclusive? Initial studies on ivermectin were conducted in third world countries and when these studies were discovered by social media, little attention was paid to the studies’ quality. In reality, that research lacked the rigor that is required in university and medical research. It seemed to make no difference, especially to Fox National News, which sang ivermectin’s praises. (We have found that some information reported by Fox National News needs to be evaluated using other sources).
Emphasis on ivermectin gives its users false hopes and can delay more effective COVID-19 treatment. As mentioned above, supporting ivermectin because one physician praised it, defies logic. If one inspector said an airplane was safe to fly while many others disagreed, would you be a passenger on that plane?
The second component of HB 1372 prohibits a pharmacist from providing information that discourages the use of ivermectin. This sets a dangerous and unethical precedent. It implies that someone with no pharmaceutical education and training knows more about the effects of a drug than a licensed pharmacist.
It is more moral to wait until valid and reliable ivermectin studies have been completed. No legislation should be needed.
Beckie and Tom Adams, Yorktown, Indiana
Biden’s immoral policies
It has been said of Joe Biden, even before he was elected as president; “his immoral policies will be his undoing.” What are they? Here are some. As vice president he publicly advocated for same sex marriage and then President Obama concurred. Then in 2015 the U.S. Supreme Court decision made it legal, contrary to the Holy Bible.
While debating with other presidential candidates in 2020, twice I heard him say, “I am the first one on this stage to publicly support the marriage of a man and man, woman and women.” Last year, in 2021, he directed the State Department to order rainbow flags to be flown at U.S. foreign embassies, yes even in Afghanistan. We reap what we sow.
Jonathan Stoltzfus, Goshen
Do we choose fear or love?
In Jeremiah 29:11, we read how God knows our thoughts and has a plan of peace for us. This is of great comfort to us. Especially when we see all the fear and anger going on in our society. However, in earlier verses, God tells the exiled Israelites to plant gardens, raise families and pray for the welfare of the city where they live. Wait ... What?! God isn’t going to deliver them anytime soon? Apparently not. So how do these verses relate to our own times and situations? How can we pray for the welfare of our nation when we believe “they” are the problem? What is it about “them” that makes us afraid?
I have to admit, I felt as though I prayed for Trump because I felt he was broken and needed our prayers. Did I pray for his policies to be successful? Perhaps not as I should have done. Can we pray for our “socialist” president and his policies for a better society?
It’s easy to get caught up in the blame game, hence all the fear. “They” are to blame for everything that goes wrong! Perhaps we need to do some self-reflection. What part do we play in this fear? Fortunately, there is hope. We have just celebrated Jesus coming to us. What did he teach us? Love God and love others. (Matthew 22:37-40) In John we read how “perfect love casts out fear.” The question seems to be: do we choose fear or God’s love?
Brian Hartman, Wakarusa
