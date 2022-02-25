Juniors, seniors invited to apply to Startup Moxie
Elkhart is home to an abundance of entrepreneurs. Startup Moxie Elkhart County invites the next generation to apply for their wonderful entrepreneurship program this year. This program is open to all high school juniors and seniors in Elkhart County.
As a part of this program, students will have the opportunity to form mentor relationships with local business owners and take an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at over thirty businesses. Students will also get the chance to create a business plan and present to a panel of investors.
If your student is looking for an opportunity to learn how to be a successful entrepreneur this program will be an amazing experience for them. Applications are live on our website and the deadline is March 11th.
For more information, please visit our website at https://startupmoxieelkhartcounty.org/.
Sarah Taylor, executive director, Startup Moxie Elkhart County
Let carriers know they are appreciated
In response to the letter concerning mail delivery: As with most employers in Elkhart County, the Goshen Post Office is having trouble hiring and retaining employees. I see mail trucks delivering before daylight and after dark. You cannot expect employees to work the long hours they work and not suffer burnout.
I am fortunate to have a carrier (Sherry) who always has a smile on her face and a positive attitude. Living in The Villas of Park Meadows, we have a community of mostly retirees. Sometimes Sherry is the only person a resident will see all day and she makes sure to say hello or wave if a person is outside to make that person’s day a little brighter. Let your mail carrier know that you appreciate them.
Terry Wiley, Goshen
Glad GOP, governor taking a cautious approach to tax cuts
It’s comforting to see Governor Holcomb and Indiana’s Senate Republicans taking a more cautious approach to tax cuts than Republicans in the House. The Senate side is more concerned about reducing unfunded state pensions than reducing personal income taxes, which are already lower than surrounding states. And they are acknowledging that cutting business personal property taxes will hurt local schools and government, which are already strapped.
By cutting taxes, Indiana becomes more reliant on gambling and sales tax. The latter is state government’s highest revenue source. Both are more volatile than income taxes. While our income taxes are lower than surrounding state, our sales tax is the second highest in the country. Business taxes are competitive. Several years ago, sales tax had to be increased from 6% to 7% (a 16.67% increase) when the state needed more revenue due to prior personal and business tax cuts. The increase was sold to voters by the state taking over schools’ general funds instead of coming from local property taxes. (And we see how well that’s turned out.)
Watching the process in the Indiana Legislature is like watching sausage being made. It is unsettling, but the hope is that the end product will be edible. Let’s hope this is one of those times.
Allan Kauffman, Goshen
Denounce those who support Putin
Ukraine suffers the tragic misfortune of being located in one of the most viciously contested regions in the entire world. People in Ukraine have had endless experience with war throughout recorded history, and doubtless before that.
They’ve never had a war that did not include the violent death of innocent civilians on a massive scale.
Motivated by religious/nationalist fantasies and perceived grievances, Vladimir Putin is launching a pointless, unprovoked war against Ukraine. The heartbreaking reality is that there is nothing we can do to stop him. But the very least we can do is to vigorously denounce any Republicans and Fox TV personalities who support Putin in this war.
Dave Coyne, Goshen
Tips to build your immune system
We are in a time where public health is in the spotlight. There are so many things that our community is doing to help keep safe: taking precautions, testing and vaccination. These are all essential tools in our struggle against disease and infection, but there are many more ways to help build our immunity.
Reduce your stress in any way you can! Stress has been shown to affect your health in extreme ways. It can affect the nutrients your body absorbs, increased blood pressure, and cause chronic fatigue.
Develop a daily exercise regimen. This improves cardiovascular health, lowers blood pressure, helps control body weight, and protects against a variety of diseases.
Consider taking a vitamin or mineral supplement. Various studies have shown that many Americans have major deficiencies in Vitamins B12, D, and magnesium. There are many reasons that this is the case. American lifestyle is trending towards spending much more time indoors, commercial farming is stripping the minerals from soil, and various ailments which reduce the bodies resources.
All of these are ways in which you can help contribute to the health of community. Remember that this is a process and that all of these steps to wellness require consistency. This is not a substitute for modern science’s solutions. If you can receive a vaccination or medication that is effective and safe then please do so. None of the suggestions made here are foolproof ways to prevent illness, but hopefully they can place your body in the best position to fight off anything that comes your way. This is about cultivating a lifestyle that improves your health.
Harvard study: https://www.health.harvard.edu/staying-healthy/how-to-boost-your-immune-system
Wesley Kuric, Elkhart County Health Department community health worker
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.