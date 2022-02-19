Mail delivery a problem
This is the second day we have not received mail (and the papers)! This has happened more than once before.
We realize that there are staffing shortages due to COVID, however, we were told by a mail carrier that we do not have an assigned carrier and the route is handled by “whoever had time that day.” We are located on the southwest side of Goshen, and seem to be an orphan for deliveries.
We also know that the post office is headed by a man who feels that the service should be privatized, and that for some reason — slowing mail deliveries actually are better for the populace. So it is obvious that the department is not getting the support or respect that this vital service deserves — we can only hope that Biden can correct Trump’s mistake and get rid of DeJoy at some point!
Perhaps, if we cannot have daily mail delivery then the local Post Master should offer free post boxes so we can pick up mail as time allows? (a joke folks)
Ellen Straw, Goshen
Reader supports Smith for sheriff
I must admit that even as a long-time resident, taxpayer, and voter in and of Kosciusko County, I have very seldom gotten involved in our local politics. Furthermore, I am not easily impressed, especially these days, by those seeking votes and offices at any level of government. However, I have become very impressed with the young man challenging our incumbent sheriff, for that position in the primary election this spring. That young man is Deputy Jim Smith.
Jim’s qualifications, experience, and resume are mighty impressive (!): Army Reserves 2000-2012, with a tour of duty in Operation Iraqi Freedom; Indiana Law Enforcement Academy; five years with the Syracuse Police Department; Kosciusko County Sheriff Deputy 2011 to present; member of Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 149, North Webster American Legion Post 253, Kosciusko County 4-H Swine Committee, Syracuse-Wawasee Rotary Club, Clunette Methodist Church, current president of the Tippecanoe Township Board, past president of the Leesburg Lions Club, and current president of the Warsaw Morning Optimist Club.
Jim is a native of Kosciusko County and a Warsaw Community High School graduate. He has been married to his wife, Trish, since 2008 and they have a son and daughter.
As well as his obvious leadership qualities and strengths, Jim is committed, loyal, transparent, determined, and fiscally responsible. In fact, he has already promised, if elected, to significantly reduce the sheriff’s compensation cost to the county. Jim is a dedicated law enforcement officer not a politician! I honestly believe that we residents of Kosciusko County would be privileged and very well served to have Jim serve us as our next sheriff.
Lex Dalton, Warsaw
