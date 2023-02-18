Choose your words carefully
Some folks enjoy playing word games like anagrams, Boggle, crossword puzzles, cryptograms, Quiddler, Scrabble, etc.
Words like always, never, if only should be used carefully. We cannot rewrite history by saying “if only.” In Philippians 3:14, Paul pressed forward to win the prize, forgetting what is behind.
Some scholars say it takes eight words to undo the damage of one unkind word.
If we followed Deuteronomy 6:4-8, Matthew 4:4, Matthew 28:18-20 and psalm 139:13-16, there would be trillions of dollars available for other purposes. Why? Less wars fought.
“In Adam’s fall we sinned all.” But Calvary reversed it all.
Do some songs, Scriptures, stories, sports, friends, foods, vacation calm us down when we get hyper, stressed out, can’t sleep? What calms us down?
Art Martin, Goshen
We must be for life
What took place on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, where a man was beaten to death, was in a prevailing culture and there was no police supervision to protect him, a protection which police are called to do. This same culture of death is obvious in mass shootings across this nation, and seldom does anyone protect the victims. It seems that this same culture of death is seen when innocent children are taken from their mother’s wombs and killed, and few people speak up for them.
Vice President Pamala Harris gave a speech in Florida supporting the right to access abortion. There has been a debate whether she left out the word “life” when she quoted the Declaration of Independence, intentionally or by mistake. Only she could answer that. But it appears that she exuded the worldly culture of death. Jesus was for life and so must we be.
Jonathan Stoltzfus, Goshen