Gender dysphoria a mental illness
I wish to respond to the editorial from the Anderson, IN Herald Tribune published in the Feb. 9 edition of The Goshen News concerning “attacks on LGBTQ kids.”
The wave of “transgender affirmation” spreading across our nation is both a social and medical phenomenon. We now have “gender specialist” doctors treating children with cross-sex hormones and surgery that block normal puberty and alter their bodies in unnatural and permanent ways. The claim that these radical procedures are necessary to prevent suicide is unsupported by medical science but even if it were true, is it appropriate to give children (whose brains are not yet fully developed) dangerous drugs and mutilating surgery just because they threatened to kill themselves? In any other situation, such radical treatment would properly be called criminal malpractice. Consider other types of dysphoria. I have read of people who “identify” as quadriplegic, request surgery to cut their spinal cord, and threaten suicide if not accommodated. A 90-pound anorexic will look in a mirror and see an obese person. Do doctors treat their mental illness with gastric bypass surgery? Many individuals who have “transitioned” have since regretted their decision.
Gender dysphoria is a mental illness, not a physical illness. Those suffering with gender dysphoria, especially young children, should be treated with compassion and professional psychiatric care if indicated, not hormonal castration or surgical mutilation. The same compassion should be extended to males who identify as female regarding participation in women’s sports but common sense should rule. Keep women’s sports for biologic women and keep males out of female restrooms and locker rooms.
Robert Riddle, Goshen
Proud to partner with Tobacco Control
Dear Editor,
I have spent the past 20 years as the Elkhart County Drug-Free Partnership director. During those years, I’ve witnessed the impact of addiction as it destroys families and the lives of those addicted. Yet, while we rally to help those addicted to meth and heroin, we seem to become lax around addictions to tobacco and marijuana. However, an addiction is an addiction, and when you have an addiction, it rules your life.
Organizations like Tobacco Control of Elkhart County continue to work tirelessly in helping to prevent and reduce the use of all tobacco products in Elkhart County. Their hard work has helped draw attention to predatory marketing to our youth. In addition, their monthly meetings offer an excellent opportunity to become educated and informed about the harmful impact of tobacco, current legislation, and efforts to provide smoking cessation programs.
By focusing on the health of Hoosiers, organizations like Tobacco Control of Elkhart County offer services and resources for workers exposed to secondhand smoke. According to the CDC, nearly 40 million US adults still smoke cigarettes. Tobacco is not a harmless substance. It is the leading cause of preventable disease, disability, and death in the United States. I am proud to partner with community programs like Tobacco Control of Elkhart County, which is dedicated to our community’s health. I encourage you to learn more about their work and how you can get involved.
Jess Koscher, executive director, Elkhart County Drug-Free Partnership
Do we need a whining columnist?
I am writing to you regarding guest columnist Ruben Navarrette. He somehow feels that he is entitled to write whatever he wants about whomever he chooses.
I am offended by his criticism of our government, leaders, physicians, medical care, etc. His opinions are oftentimes racially motivated. he seems to think that his solutions are the only way to fix America’s problems. Therefore, it is his duty to decide what is right and what is wrong.
Herein lies the problem with Ruben. he hands down his judgments from his ivory tower, but he doesn’t want anything to be sent back up to him. In a recent column he said, “no thank you” to some people who dared to send their ideas, solutions and opinions up to him.
Ruben just sits up there in his tower complaining and whining about how bad things are in America, yet he does nothing to make them better. Do we need that type of columnist in The Goshen News?
Randy Vandenburg, Goshen