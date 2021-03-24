Economist makes points about education
Are teachers over-paid? How important is education anyway? Michael Hicks, an economist in Indiana, wrote several articles about the state of education in Indiana from an economist’s viewpoint. He wrote
“By last year Indiana spent roughly $1.3 billion less per year on education than we would have if we grew educational spending at the same rate as the overall economy in that same time period.”
“In other words, almost 97 percent of the reduction in educational funding came out of teachers’ salaries. This should make clear two important facts. First, it is unlikely that there are excess savings hidden somewhere in school budgets. Second, the difficulty Hoosier schools have in recruiting teachers is not a supply-side problem. It is about pay.
“The bottom line is that, to get school spending per student back to 2010 levels, Hoosier taxpayers would need to spend an additional $500 million or so on K-12 education each year. Even then, this would only get us back to where we were a decade ago and would leave teachers with fewer benefits.”
“Today, the share of adults who attend and complete college is the primary difference between regional wages and productivity. In that key metric, Indiana ranks 40th across states and territories.”
“From the summer of 2009 when the recession ended, through the end of 2019, Indiana grew at only 41% the rate of the nation as a whole. Businesses and families are overwhelmingly choosing places other than Indiana.”
“Our local schools serve two key functions. They both produce the foundation of educated people and serve as the most important magnet for those families who value education. Indiana’s unwillingness to sustain school funding and expand educational attainment sends a strong signal to businesses and families around the nation. The question isn’t really whether or not we can afford to spend more money on education in Indiana. The real question is how can we afford not to?”
— Don Jantzi, Goshen
Jesus loves everyone
We can have a spirited discussion concerning immigrants. Whatever we may think — it’s the fault of the country they came from, our fault, their fault — it doesn’t matter — God hears their cries and grieves.
God grieves over those who were killed at the massage parlors in Atlanta. When young men choose to act on their fears and anger with acts of violence — God grieves. There are countless acts of violence that we don’t know about where God grieves — abusive situations, addictions, etc.
Yet in all this those who profess a faith in God have a hope because we celebrate the death and resurrection of Jesus. In this hope we are adopted by God into his family.
I am paraphrasing Galatians 3:28. There is neither white nor black nor brown nor Asian. There is neither immigrant nor native born. There is neither sinner nor saint, for we are “all one in Christ Jesus.”
Romans 12:15 reads — “Rejoice with those who rejoice, weep with those who weep.” We are to show God’s love to those who have no voice in our society. Galatians 6:2 reads we are to bear one another’s burdens. Whatever we may think about immigrants, Asians, good ‘ol white boys — God loves them all. That is the hope we have when we celebrate the resurrection of Jesus.
— Brian Hartman, Wakarusa
Coverage of micro-plastics problem appreciated
Thank you for reporting on the plastic micro-beads found in Rock Run Creek last October, as presented by city staff at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
Goshen goes out of its way (e.g. tax breaks) to make itself an attractive environment for businesses. In return, it only seems right that businesses should do their part to respect the physical environment that we all live in and rely upon, as well as respect applicable environmental laws.
As noted in the article, plastics present particular challenges. I hope that the authorities, be they at the city, county, state, or federal level, will do their part to encourage this particular polluter, apparently identified five months ago, to rejoin the law-abiding community.
— James Loewen, Goshen
