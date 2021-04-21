Vaccinations will slow growth in local COVID cases
I’m saddened to see yet another surge in COVID cases. As the chief medical officer for Goshen Hospital, I have seen as few as two COVID patients, but now our number of positive patients is back up to 20. And it’s not just us. Hospitals all over our region are beginning to fill up again.
Our largest group of patients requiring admission is now in the unvaccinated 40 to 59-year-old age group. While deaths in this age group are considerably less frequent than for older patients, I’m seeing increased reports of “long COVID” resulting in months of symptoms or disability.
No health care worker wants to see more people harmed by this virus. I am a local doctor taking care of your friends, neighbors and loved ones and it is among the most challenging work I have ever done. Trying to provide the intense care that is needed with this virus is difficult, especially when we know so much of it could be prevented. Please, we need your help. While there is hope ahead, we have not yet reached the finish line.
Consider getting yourself vaccinated with one of the safe and effective vaccines that are now available. And if you have done so, thank you! Please encourage your eligible friends and family to do the same. Getting vaccinated is the most effective step each adult can take to bring this pandemic to an end and allow our lives to go back to normal.
Daniel A. Nafziger, Goshen Hospital, chief medical officer
BREATHE Act needs to be passed
Black people (and other people of color, POC) are killed by police at higher rates than whites. A YaleNews report says it stayed the same 2015 to 2020, despite more body cameras on police. “Among unarmed victims, Black people were killed at three times the rate, and Hispanics at 1.45 times the rate of white people …. It’s critical that fatal police shootings of BIPOC are recognized and treated as a public health emergency.” (10/27/2020) Another recommends treating “police violence as a public health issue. Racially unequal exposure … has profound consequences for public health, democracy, and racial stratification.” (Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the USA (PNAS), 8/20/2019)
A public health emergency (involving gun access, racism, and current police roles) is important! Two major acts address these wide-ranging issues. One, the Justice in Policing Act (JPA), just went from House to Senate. Another is the BREATHE Act.
The JPA pours money into law enforcement to fix policing problems; this problem is past that. It puts $1 billion into small changes that fail to address the big issues. A no-knock warrant didn’t kill Breonna Taylor, but a “war on drugs” that arrests three to six times as many blacks as whites, though drug usage rates are similar! (The Hamilton Project, NAACP) Body cameras wouldn’t have saved George Floyd, the police had them. The BREATHE Act addresses a broader definition of safety, and involves affected communities. To reduce minority deaths by police it offers some PNAS recommendations: increasing public health funding so police and expensive prisons aren’t dealing with addicts, domestic abuse, and the mentally ill; restricting the use of armed officers as first-responders in those situations; increasing public engagement in regulating changes. It is far reaching, but the problem is huge. Look into it and ask legislators for the BREATHE Act.
Ann Byler, Goshen
