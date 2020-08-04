Doctor: Patients say COVID-19 is worst illness they have had
Like thousands of my fellow physicians who are members of the Indiana State Medical Association, I applaud Gov. Eric Holcomb’s decision to order the wearing of face masks in public. This is necessary to prevent another surge of COVID-19, a disease that spreads whether the sick ever develop symptoms or not.
Many of my patients are at risk for serious complications if they become infected with COVID-19. But wearing a mask is a minor inconvenience compared to the dangers of the coronavirus no matter what age you are. Young and old alike who test positive have described their symptoms as the worst illness they have ever experienced. We are only beginning to learn about the long-term implications for the health of those who are infected.
Wearing a mask is one of the only effective ways to prevent COVID-19 in addition to staying at least 6 feet apart from others and washing hands often. The emerging evidence from clinical and laboratory studies prove that cloth face coverings reduce the spray of respiratory droplets when properly worn over the nose and mouth. And studies have shown no significant decrease in oxygen and/or increase in carbon dioxide levels as a result.
Take it from a local Elkhart County doctor with decades of experience. Masks are effective, safe and necessary to protect Indiana’s public health from the coronavirus. Most importantly, masks save lives — perhaps yours and those of your loved ones, friends, neighbors and co-workers.
If we are successful in reducing COVID-19 by wearing a mask, all of Indiana can get back to school, back to work and back to doing all the things we cherish as Hoosiers. I hope you will mask up yourself and encourage others to do the same.
Thomas Vidic, M.D., Elkhart
Past President, Indiana State Medical Association
President needs our prayers
This is great how we can disagree on various issues. One such is our perception of Donald Trump and his leadership abilities.
One concern I have is his relationship with Putin and how this will affect our nation. After our intelligence agencies said Russia interfered in our elections, Trump told Putin — well since he strongly denies doing this, we have to believe him.
At any big summit Trump had to meet with Putin privately. When the G-8 kicked Russia out, who wanted them reinstated? Putin’s buddy Trump.
Now we have the story of them putting bounties on U.S. soldiers. A real leader would say something like — if this is true, they ought not do this. Beside calling it a hoax, what has our commander in chief said about this?
Before anyone gets too excited, if Obama had said these things he should have been called out and if the situation warranted — impeached.
COVID-19. We have well over 130,0000 deaths in the U.S. A quarter of the world’s deaths. If these numbers are inflated, what are the real numbers? Who says what they are? Blaming China goes so far. Other countries are containing the virus.
In his business dealings, he has had how many bankruptcies?
North Korea has fired how many missiles since “Fire and Fury?”
He and his toadies in Congress want to replace the ACA with … ?
Whether you think he’s the greatest or worst, we can all agree that he needs our prayers.
Brian Hartman, Wakarusa
