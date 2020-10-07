Democratic Party is the ‘party of abortion’
The open letter by certain pastors in Elkhart County published in the weekend edition begs a response.
The letter self-identifies the authors as “Christian pastors in Elkhart County.” A more accurate description is “politically-left pastors in Elkhart County whose political worldview overrides any spiritual values.” The pastors say “elections provide one opportunity to advance our Christian values.” Then the letter says we should not focus on a single issue.
I am going to make an educated guess that the single issue referred to is abortion. Platitudes about respecting the poor, immigrants, prisoners and creation all ring hollow when a principle and non-negotiable plank of the Democratic Party is unrestrained and unregulated infanticide euphemistically called “pro-choice.” That includes the murder of the innocent, fully-formed and viable babies up to and even post birth. Since 1973, more than 60 million human beings have been intentionally killed through abortion in the USA. God is not pleased.
The Democratic Party is the party of abortion. The Democratic Party is the party that is hostile to Israel, is the party that attempts to remove God from public schools and venues, has redefined traditional marriage, and recently has nominated extreme leftist, socialist candidates for president and vice president. It is the party that in an attempt to keep a pro-life justice off the Supreme Court, promises to conduct a campaign of hate and slander to a devout Christian regardless of her outstanding legal credentials.
I fully agree that elections are an opportunity to advance our Christian values. But Christian values are not Democrat values. I respectively suggest the pastors consult their dictionary and look up the word apostasy.
— Robert Riddle, Goshen
Not all humans are ruthless
I would like to respond to Leannah Lanzen’s letter “George Floyd’s death has impacted lives of police families.”
First, I am saddened that unkind people have caused you to be hurt in this way. Secondly, I urge you to take another look at the events following Floyd’s death that have changed the way you view the world. You say they taught you that man is ruthless and filled with hatred. Yes, SOME persons are, but the vast majority are not. Many persons, like your father, a law enforcement officer, are unselfishly putting their lives in danger to protect the public and to care for persons who are vulnerable in this pandemic crisis.
You say they taught you that true love does not exist in our society, and yet in the next sentence you want to give your dad a hug and say, “I love you” every night. When you do that you are demonstrating true love.
In our world today, it is easy to see only the negative and bad things that people do. But there is goodness, kindness and compassion being demonstrated all around every day through the lives of most people. I hope and pray that you will experience some of that goodness in your life and your family’s life real soon.
— Jay A. Morris, Goshen
