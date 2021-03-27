Defense budget should be slashed
We the people of the United States did not heed the words of President Eisenhower. We have reaped, and are reaping, the harvest of our insanely bloated military budget: People in this, the richest country in the world, do not have enough to eat, nor adequate housing or health care. “Humanity is hanging from a cross of iron.”
This is what President Eisenhower, a five-star general, warned against in a speech before the American Society of Newspaper Editors April, 16, 1953:
“Every gun that is made, every warship launched, every rocket fired signifies, in the final sense, a theft from those who hunger and are not fed, those who are cold and are not clothed … This is not a way of life at all in any true sense. Under the cloud of threatening war, it is humanity hanging from a cross of iron.”
President Biden is proposing a budget that continues to allot more than 50% of discretionary spending to the defense budget. But there’s a sliver of hope for change: 50 House Democrats, in a letter to President Biden demand that he slash the Pentagon budget to invest in public health and common good.
In the letter, lawmakers urge President Biden to re-evaluate spending priorities and “that re-evaluation should begin with the Department of Defense … Hundreds of billions of dollars now directed to the military would have greater return if invested in diplomacy, humanitarian aid, global public health, sustainability initiatives, and basic research.”
Let us add our voices to those 50 lawmakers by contacting our representatives and President Biden, urging them to support the re-prioritizing of our national budget with an emphasis on reducing military spending while increasing the funding of health care, human services and the environment.
Louise Claassen, Goshen
Legislators should not defund public schools
May I thank Robert Stwalley and The Goshen News for his opinion column of March 4, 2021. The opinions were thoughtful, accurate and useful.
May I add several points to the opinions?
We in America with 350 million people are competing with China with 1.4 billion people. We need everyone pulling at the rope and everyone should have the opportunity and ability to acquire a quality pubic community education. A quality public community education has been the basis for America’s success and will be the basis for our continued leadership, technically and democratically.
While everyone certainly has the privilege of choosing a private or religious school for their children, we can only be as our prophetic brother, Marin Luther King Jr. said, and I paraphrase — I can only be what I need to be when you can become what you need to be. We are all in the same boat together.
Socialization, learning about others, listening to others, learning to participate and mutually agree and compromise are the basics of our democratic republic. A quality public community education can teach all of the above and is the basis of our democracy. Let’s not weaken, defund and distract from our quality community public education.
All of us need an equal opportunity that is only offered by a quality public community education. Vouchers and educational savings accounts detract and underfund quality public community schools and should not be approved by the Indiana Legislature and governor. Vouchers and educational savings accounts should be repealed and defeated.
Ronald W. Guth, Goshen
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.