Grateful for the holidays
I had finished shopping at Meijers one week before Thanksgiving and was checking out. I had a large order and my cart was full. As I was reaching for my credit card to pay my bill, a lady behind me, who I have never seen before, pulled out her credit card and paid my bill, which was $104.
I stood there in disbelief, and all I could say was “thank you,” over and over.
To this generous lady who paid my bill, I am forever grateful.
Shirley Swartzendruber, Goshen
A Good Samaritan is appreciated
This is for the Good Samaritan who paid for my groceries at Aldi the day before Thanksgiving. The lady behind me had only two items and I had a cart full. I told her to go ahead of me, which she did. But when I checked out there was no amount shown to be paid.
They told me the lady ahead of me paid my bill. Whoever you are, I hope to you read this, and may God bless you for your kind deed.
Dick Oyer, Goshen
