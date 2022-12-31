Health officials encourage flu shots
While we transition into the Winter months, it is essential that all Hoosiers protect themselves from illness. Across the county and country, we have seen the overwhelming effect of what is being called “the tridemic;” flu, COVID-19, and RSV. There are many options to protect yourself and your family during this time. Proper and frequent handwashing, mask-wearing, and a balanced diet to name a few.
In addition to these everyday hygiene techniques, health officials strongly encourage all approved individuals to receive their recommended vaccines.
Specific to seasonal influenza, there is no better time to get one’s flu shot. According to the Indiana Immunization Coalition, peak flu season is between January to February, sometimes extending into March. As with all years, this flu shot protects against the four most common influenza viruses of the season. Further, experts share that this year’s shot is a “good match,” meaning those vaccinated are most protected against severe illness, hospitalization, and death.
Protect yourself early and stay healthy this holiday season. Everyone 6 months and older is approved for an annual flu shot. Schedule with your family doctor, local pharmacy, or make an appointment with the Elkhart County Health Department. For questions or support in this decision, contact your local Community Health Work team. Together, let’s protect Hoosiers’ health!
ECHD Immunization Clinic: 574-523-2127
ECHD Community Health Work Team: call or text 574-338-0684
Maddie Kozlowski, Certified Community Health Worker Elkhart County Health Department
Use tax money to fix streets
Goshen is growing, it’s way past time for the city officials to fix the streets we drive on. I certainly believe they have done a good job on housing. More people, more driving. Anyone reading this would agree that the traffic is awful busy on Kercher Road and southeast on Lincolnway East at certain times. It creates a bottleneck for drivers and frustration. This is a concern for most, as we grow it will only get worse.
Let’s use some of the tax money for fixing holes in streets, and the COVID money; and I read where millions were donated to the county, please take a look at the roads. The city council of Goshen, in the paper recently feel they have addressed problems well, and I believe their hearts are in right place. But the people of Goshen and those who come in to work know about the traffic problems.
Thank you.
Larry W. Doss, Goshen