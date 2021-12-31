How to win the next election
Both Republicans and Democrats want to win the next election. Both parties strategize and will do almost anything to win. However, to vote, you need to be alive. Donald Trump knows this. Recently both Trump and Bill O’Riley announced at a public event that they were vaccinated and that they received the booster. They were then booed by their own supporters. According to the Peterson-KFF Health Tracker System, 85% of COVID hospitalizations were unvaccinated, and 84% of those hospitalizations were preventable. KFF also did a poll that showed “a large and growing share of unvaccinated adults identify as Republicans or lean that way.” Counties and states where Trump won have the highest rates of COVID infections and deaths, including Elkhart County. This is preventable.
As the omicron variant spreads like wildfire across our nation, our hospitals are filling up with the unvaccinated, which is stressing our health systems and health professionals and is costing billions of dollars. This is preventable.
Please, please get vaccinated and get the booster. I want you to be alive for the next election.
Kent Dutchersmith, Goshen
VOICE Elkhart County aims to educate
VOICE is Indiana’s statewide youth empowerment initiative where hundreds of students across Indiana unite to fight the tobacco industry and celebrate a lifestyle without tobacco. VOICE’s mission is to engage, educate, and empower young leaders and advocates in their local communities.
VOICE encourages teens to quit tobacco use. This cause is extremely important as e-cigarette use in young people remains at epidemic rates. According to the 2021 National Youth Tobacco Survey, over two million middle and high school students reported using e-cigarettes in the first half of 2021, even as many schools remained closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Youth that participate in VOICE have many opportunities to plan and host activities, social media campaigns and special events in their local communities during National Days of Action. VOICE Elkhart County works to educate middle and high school youth about the dangers of e-cigarette use and vaping through the Sweet Deception training. Youth work on service projects, peer education, advocacy, and leadership experiences that fight against deceptive tobacco marketing techniques targeting youth and minority groups.
We are hoping to grow our local Elkhart County VOICE Action Squad. Youth between the ages of 13-18 interested in joining VOICE Elkhart County can sign up today by contacting Erika Contreras-Padilla at ElkVOICE574@gmail.com, calling 574-523-2113 or visiting VOICE Elkhart County on Instagram at @TCEC574.
VOICE is a great opportunity for young leaders to learn, grow and protect themselves and their friends from the deceptions of tobacco marketing.
Erika V Contreras-Padilla, Tobacco Control of Elkhart County, Youth Coordinator
Pandemic or plague?
I had written here how that early in this pandemic, that in a White House Task Force Briefing, then President Trump said, “this is not an act of God.” I wrote asking how we can be sure it is not? Every time in the recovery when there is a setback, or another coronavirus variant, it is a reminder of how in ancient Egypt they did not repent when Moses spoke to Pharaoh about a plague (there were 10 altogether). They were acts of judgment, according to Exodus 12:12. This generation could be transformed by a renewal of heart and mind, turn to God’s will and Commandments of morality and righteousness.
Jonathan Stoltzfus, Goshen
Thanks to those who supported fruit sale
On behalf of the Ligonier Lions Club, I just wanted to say “Thank You” to everyone who came and supported the club by purchasing fruit recently. The support was very much appreciated as proceeds will go to help the Ligonier/ West Noble Community. “Thank You” also to everyone for their patience and understanding for the late start due to problems that were beyond the Lions Club control. Once the fruit arrived, the last two weeks were very successful.
“Thank you” to Sheila Selman of the Goshen News for the articles placed in the paper, Tom Marsh of Ace Hardware for the use of the parking lot, Lion Jerry Sprague for the use of the trailer, Morris Durham of Ligonier Telephone Company for the use of the forklift and parking lot to unload the semi once the fruit arrived. One more “Thank You” to Mother Nature for having good weather for the fruit sales.
Harlan Hite, Ligonier Lions Club
