Stranger makes effort to return wallet
A few weeks ago, I returned from a shopping trip, only to discover that my wallet was not in my purse. I tried to squelch panic as my husband and I searched the house and the car without success.
On my way back to Target, I prayed I would find the wallet waiting for me at the service desk, even as I started a mental list of reports I’d have to make and accounts I’d have to cancel.
I was nearly at the store when my husband called and said that a young couple had just dropped off my wallet!
“At the store?” I asked, relief flooding over me.
“No, at home! The girl handed it to me and said they found it in the parking lot, then they turned around and left.”
All the way home, I marveled that strangers made the effort to personally deliver my wallet! Cash, cards, everything was there. My eyes filled with tears as we viewed the security footage of this sweet angel in a jacket and stocking hat.
Fortunately, she found me via Messenger, so I was able to thank her, but I want to share the joy this kindness generated.
May God return many blessings to you, Ali R. You made my Christmas extra-merry!
Sarah J. Yoder, Middlebury
We should acknowledge wrongs, correct them
Should we teach history, or “white wash” it?
What is “critical race theory” and do we want it to be taught to our children? Is this popularized phrase used as a rallying cry to sanitize our history by leaving out the uncomfortable, disheartening, or wrong actions of nations, groups, and individuals? If so, how do our children develop a conscience and the ability to fully distinguish between right and wrong in relating to the larger world if they aren’t aware of wrongs that have been done? We teach them not to steal their playmate’s toys, but to share with each other. We teach them that two wrongs do not make things right. We teach them to make amends. I believe we often learn best and respect most when wrongs are acknowledged and corrected? Why not teach all of our history to develop an understanding of how the wrongs of our past haunt us today? Isn’t that the only way our future leaders can realistically evaluate the present and develop plans to improve our collective future?
Jonathan Wieand, Goshen
