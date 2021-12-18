Marijuana legalization is not a good idea
Indiana should NOT join other states in legalizing marijuana.
From a public health stand-point, legalized marijuana is a disaster! In Colorado, car crashes have risen dramatically, crime has risen across all categories, and children are getting into their parents’ edibles, overdosing and dying. Instead of being pushed out of the market, Mexican and Russian cartels are growing richer and stronger. Costs from dealing with these consequences are far out-pacing the tax revenue realized from selling it.
“Medical” marijuana is a scam created by the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws. In 1999, Keith Stroup, head of NORML stated “We will use ‘medical’ marijuana as a red herring to give marijuana a good name.” But studies by the “medical” marijuana industry itself in California show that there are no medical benefits in marijuana with a THC content higher than 10% — the beneficial cannabinoids were bred out to make room for extra THC. Marijuana sold in “medical” dispensaries is between 15 and 40% THC — it has no medical value at all!
Anyone who can benefit from the beneficial cannabinoids (CBD and CBC), can already get it from any doctor with a valid medical license. Marinol has been around for 50 years, Dronabinol was approved by the FDA in 1999 for nausea in chemotherapy patients, and the UK has a nasal spray that is 50% CBC and 50% CBD. These legitimate medicines have processed out all 295 toxins and carcinogens, leaving only the medicinal properties.
If marijuana truly is a medicine, let it be prescribed by legitimate doctors and distributed through legitimate pharmacies.
Ron Chupp, Goshen
