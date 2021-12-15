Vaccination is a good idea
Waiting in a doctor’s office recently, I noticed a woman across the room crying as she listened to her phone.
When she hung up we made eye contact and I said, “I’m sorry.” She immediately poured out her sorrow about her adult child in their 40s who is near death because of refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19. As the woman continued, it was clear she is a born-again Christian with a deep faith. And, she chose to follow the advice of local and national medical leaders to protect herself and her family by getting the vaccine.
With her child on a ventilator, this mother isn’t crying out to God saying, “why?” She is crying out to anyone who will listen to the knowledge God gave us to survive this pandemic. She cries out to me, “why do these 40-year-olds refuse to get the vaccine? They think they’ll survive it, but they’re testing God!”
Her phone rang again, she talked briefly and then reported receiving what she called “the best Christmas present ever” — the news that another of her adult children is finally choosing to get the shots. “I can’t bear to see any more of my kids on their deathbed with this awful disease. I need them! And their children and grandchildren need them to be around as long as possible!”
On behalf of this mother and grandmother, I plead with you: please get the shots! Treat yourself, your family and friends to a special Christmas. Glorify God and celebrate your Savior’s birth. Stay alive to care for older family members and to provide for younger family members. Do all of this by getting vaccinated today. Merry Christmas to you and yours!
Teresa Dutchersmith, Goshen
Thick fog? Get vaccinated
I made some observations as I was driving to work through the thick, soupy fog of last Friday morning. The Goshen-to-Elkhart U.S. 33 driving experience was tricky, if not dangerous. Traffic lights suddenly appeared at unexpected times. And maybe 3 out of 10 cars did not have their headlights on. I even passed a sheriff’s car without headlights on. Safe distancing was imperative.
OK, there is no law that I’m aware of that says you must have your headlights on during heavy fog. It is not mandatory and is left to driver discretion. In fact, I don’t think the headlights helped the driver see through this fog any better than with headlights off. The point is that others can see you coming or going more easily — maybe avoid a turn in front of an approaching vehicle or rear-ending someone in front of you. It’s a public safety thing — caring about the safety of others enough to turn on a vehicle’s lights in thick fog.
Bear with me here — my mind then went to the great and terrible COVID challenge we continue to struggle against and the recent surge that again overtaxes our health systems’ resources. People get very sick. Friends and neighbors die. Here. The vaccine is not mandated. Individual choice prevails — and more “wrecks” occur, comparable to multi-vehicle pileups on a busy interstate. Perhaps the booster vaccine is like the extra safety feature of a vehicle’s fog lights.
As one working in health care for many years, I implore you — turn on your lights — and get vaccinated!
Bryan Mierau, Goshen
