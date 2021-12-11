‘Rapid response’ option is needed for health care
When a patient’s condition is quickly deteriorating, our doctors and nurses rely on a “rapid response” team to step in an instant to provide additional support. Right now, our health care workers need their own form of “rapid response” to help ease the burden they continue to carry from the pandemic.
Fortunately, our hospitals and state leaders have options to help resuscitate our health care workers by reevaluating how hospitals deliver care and providing accessible career advancement opportunities.
Affordable and flexible education opportunities help retain and upskill health care talent, especially for those entering the workforce in positions like a licensed practical nurse or medical assistant. These professionals are qualified to support the nurses, doctors and others. By creating more opportunities for them to support and grow, we can help ease the workload across all roles.
Mentorship is an important factor in preparing new professionals, but the overall fatigue, staffing shortages and pandemic ramifications have made it more challenging to identify nursing preceptors, or nurses who support the next generation through practical, useful feedback. Preceptor relationships are critical in guiding nurses, and we must explore how we can better provide this valuable experience.
Health care workers provide an essential lifeline for those in need, but their condition is crumbling and urgently needs a rapid response. Similarly to how specialized teams are equipped to aid an ailing patient, we have solutions that can ease the burden on medical professionals. Let’s engage them.
Lisa Eagans, State Director of Prelicensure Nursing-Indiana, College of Health Professions
Goshen has a public safety issue to address
The statement by the Goshen police that the shooting of the 21-year-old was an isolated incident is false.
How many shootings have there been in Goshen recently? According to the article not only did the young man get shot, but multiple homes and cars were shot.
This is not an isolated event as I remember a conversation with a resident on 8th Street just two months ago in which there were multiple shots in an alley way (I believe he said the officer told him 80 rounds??).
Call it out for what it is, gang warfare — until we recognize the issue we can’t come up with solutions.
Dallas Barkman, Goshen
