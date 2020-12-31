COVID-19 actions are meant to eliminate the middle class
The threat of COVID-19 has been used as an excuse for the ever-increasing imposition of mass surveillance, and tyrannical regulations upon the human race: lockdowns, curfews, checkpoints, mask mandates, forced quarantines, contact tracing, snitch hotlines, social distancing, COVID passports, DNA altering vaccines, etc.
None of this is compatible with freedom, nor is it about keeping us safe. It’s all about power, control, greed, the elimination of “non-essential” businesses and ultimately, the eradication of the middle class.
Would the “authorities” (Read: AUTHORITARIANS) really have to threaten to impose fines on those of us who question the official narrative by refusing to comply with their tyrannical edicts if this was a real pandemic? No way! People would be dying in the streets, and we would all be doing whatever it takes to protect ourselves and our families. But that’s not what we see, is it?
Instead, we see the abject hypocrisy of many public officials who have been caught not obeying their own unconstitutional orders/guidelines (e.g., Dr. Birx). Heck, even the Indiana General Assembly exempted themselves from having to wear a mask while in session. If this is such a dangerous virus, why aren’t our “leaders” taking it seriously?
I personally believe that this is probably the greatest hoax ever perpetrated upon the world. The media, through their incessant fear-mongering and scare tactics, have created the perception of a deadly pandemic. However, it’s all smoke and mirrors.
Believe it or not, that’s up to you. Just remember, many Germans believed everything Hitler told them, and history tells us how that worked out for them.
Wake-up, and start thinking for yourself before it’s too late! Refuse to participate in this fake pandemic fraud. And whatever you do, don’t be a guinea pig by taking the vaccine.
Chad Maurer, Goshen
Congratulations to Joanna King
I congratulate the Republican caucus on selecting Joanna King to serve in Christy Stutzman’s unfilled term. Joanna is well known in Middlebury, where she has served for years on the Middlebury school board. She and Levi are also part owners of the Mercantile in Shipshewana. In Goshen, she is the Jo-Jo of the Jo-Jo’s pretzels store on Main Street. However, she also served as co-chair of the recently completed $6 million renovation of the historic Goshen Theater. Having worked with Joanna as her co-chair for 18 months, I can attest to her excellent work ethic and love for our city and downtown.
Everett Thomas, president, Goshen Theater Inc.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.