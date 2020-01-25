Council should reveal cost to taxpayers of Benteler tax break
The top headline in Saturday’s Goshen News was the tax break afforded Benteler Automotive by a 6-1 City Council vote on Tuesday, Jan. 7. After reading the article, I looked up the resolution on the city government website (embedded in the meeting agenda). While there was ample discussion of how much money the company was planning to invest ($26 million), how many employees (272), how many manufacturing employees (160) they would retain, what their average and median wages are, and how they compare to county median wages. I was surprised and puzzled, however, to see that there was no estimate showing how much money this “incentive to stay” will cost Goshen taxpayers. This seems like a simple number that council members, citizens, and reporters all should be given when considering this kind of proposal.
James Loewen, Goshen
Park board explains reasons for allowing alcohol use
At the November 2019 meeting of the Goshen Parks & Recreation Board, the board approved a change to the current Park Rules and Regulations 7.1.1.10 Possession, consumption, and sale of alcoholic beverages, to allow rather than prohibit. After careful consideration and conversation with Goshen parks staff and legal counsel, all board members present approved this change.
Here is why and how the parks board came to this decision.
First, this proposed change does not permit the use of alcohol in all park spaces, nor at any time. As opposed to the 2012 proposed change, the 2019 change allows those who rent pavilions to have the option to serve alcohol at functions, thus more restrictive and defined.
Second, allowing alcohol will increase facility rentals. The prohibition of alcohol at Goshen parks results in a lower number of facility rentals. Goshen parks provide natural outdoor event spaces that do not compete with more traditional indoor spaces, so we see no conflict with local event spaces that already allow alcohol.
Third, this will provide clarity and guidance to a gray area where the parks department already manages city-owned space in which alcohol is allowed. Furthermore, the city of Goshen already allows alcohol to be served on city property in conjunction with events, such as First Friday and Arts on the Millrace. Parks owned and operated land should not be an exception because these examples demonstrate that issues of liability and public safety have been addressed.
Finally, this is a two-step process. If the Goshen City Council approves the changes, then the Parks Department will make changes to the rental policies and procedures to be reviewed and approved by the parks board following the council’s recommendations. We encourage the residents of Goshen to contact their City Council representative for questions and concerns.
Jennifer Shell, Doug Yoder, Barb Swartley, Roger Nafziger, Jim Wellington
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.