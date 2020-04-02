Consider donating stimulus checks
I recently saw a Facebook post from Elkhart County commissioner Mike Yoder that I really liked, and would encourage others to follow his lead. In it, he suggested for those of us fortunate enough not to need the $1,200 stimulus checks coming our way, consider donating it to charities that help residents in dire circumstances. Many will need more than they will receive from the stimulus bill, more than only food from local pantries ... rent, utilities, etc.
I would add, if you can afford it, “pay it forward” now, knowing your checks will reimburse your donations. People are going to be needy before their checks come in several weeks. Not-for-profits are bound to be inundated with requests starting now. They can use your gifts immediately.
Allan Kauffman, Goshen
State representative endorses Brad Rogers
Hello Elkhart County. I’m writing to offer my endorsement of Brad Rogers for county commissioner District 2 in the Republican primary election.
In the past several years I’ve gotten to know Brad and his leadership style. His focus continues to be on reasonable, low regulation government, that incorporates a collaborative, community-based approach to the decision-making process. I believe Brad is well suited for this important office. He brings 33 years of experience both as a county employee and elected official as sheriff to this position of leadership and decision making. This will serve him well on the Board of Commissioners.
The role of county commissioner is multi-faceted and touches a large sector of governance. This includes building regulations, economic development, assisting in management of multiple departments and making sound fiscal decisions. As a lifelong homebuilder and real estate professional, I know and have experienced firsthand, how important the relationship between local government and business can be. For these reasons and many more, I ask you to join me in supporting and voting Brad Rogers for county commissioner District 2 in the Republican primary.
Doug Miller, Elkhart, state representative District 48
U.S. Rep. Walorski should meet with the public
2013. That was the last time Jackie Walorski held a town hall and met with the constituents of the 2nd Congressional District. Seven years.
Walorski has avoided accountability for her role in enabling huge tax cuts for corporations and the wealthiest Americans. For seven years she has refused to discuss her policies, answer the questions so many of us have, and even just hear our concerns.
As we face the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, let’s remember that she voted to take health care away from us. Perhaps she feels so secure in this gerrymandered district that she believes she can ignore us. This is not how representative government should work.
It’s time to replace Jackie Walorski with someone who listens, who is informed, and who will embrace bipartisanship. We need an outstanding candidate who has shown leadership and commitment to this community, who is motivated to serve the people rather than a political party, and who is not afraid to listen and learn from her constituents. I want a candidate who understands that health care is a right. For me, that candidate is Pat Hackett. The primary is now June 2nd. She has my vote and I hope Pat Hackett can count on yours.
Cheryl Nix, South Bend
