Clergy give guidance on how Christians should approach election
As Christian pastors in Elkhart County, our primary allegiance is to God’s reign revealed through Jesus Christ. The reign of God is not only about a heavenly future; it is also present now and concerned with the state of this world — the world God so loves. It is attentive to how we treat our neighbors, the poor, immigrants, prisoners, the least respected among us and all of creation. This focus on “the common good” is essential to making our faith Christian.
Elections provide one opportunity to advance our Christian values. We do this by looking beyond our self-interest and toward the common good. In 2020, the good of our nation is threatened by the sins of greed, racism, the stirring up of hatred between peoples, and violence. While these evils are not new, they have been rising in visibility and strength. Our Christian obligation is to vote for candidates best able to work toward healing that which plagues us; promoting justice for all rather than the privileged few; and uniting us around the best of our ideals.
In this season of choosing political leaders, we pray for an informed citizenry that is mindful of the many needs in our land and not simply focused on a single issue. We also pray they will support candidates who enable our best tendencies rather than our worst. This will not only make for a better country, it will advance the reign of God. May it be so.
Neil Amstutz, Deron Bergstresser, Kay Bontrager-Singer, the Rev. David Boothby, Ben Bouwman, Tim Burchill, Scott Coulter, the Rev. Dr. Douglas Cripe, Chaplain Teresa Dutchersmith, Joanne K. Gallardo, Charles Geiser, Terri Geiser, Suella Gerber, Julia Gingrich, Sally Weaver Glick, Nathan Graber-McCrae, the Rev. Alan Griffin, Gwen A. Gustafson-Zook, the Rev. Izzy Harbin, Pastor Linda Sue Hewitt, Carmen Horst, Merle Hostetler, the Rev. Janeen Bertsche Johnson, Tom Kauffman, Douglas Kaufman, Amy Kratzer, Doug Luginbill, Brenda Hostetler Meyer, David B. Miller, Randall C. Miller, David Moser, Lora Nafziger, Brenda Sawatzky Paetkau, Anna Yoder Schlabach, Mark Schloneger, Dan Schrock, Karl Shelly, Jeremy Shue, Cory Smith, Tim Stair, Janice Troyer, Cindy Voth, Phil Waite, the Rev. Dr. Sally Wicks, Bryan Wisdom, Mandy Yoder and Terry Zehr
Be consistent on use of race capitalization
In both articles appearing in The Goshen News Sept. 24, by Denise Fedorow and The Associated Press regarding the passing of Gayle Sayers, it was stated that Gayle Sayers was a Black man and that Brian Piccolo was a white man. Now, if we must state the color of one’s skin, then let’s use capitals or upper case letters for all. Better yet, let’s not use color as an adjective.
This letter does not hold any disrespect for Gayle Sayers.
— C.J. Yoder, Goshen
