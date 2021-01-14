Capitol rioters have a chance to atone for their sins
Black Lives Matter, Me too Movement, March for Our Lives — these are protests that are for change. These leaders called for peaceful protests. Yes, unfortunately, there was violence. The attack on the Capitol building showed these protesters are against change. We see on Twitter and their own websites the leaders of these groups were calling for violence. One asked who would they “dispatch” first? “Hang Mike Pence!” “Stop the stealers and execute the ‘Stealers’” Fortunately, some of these leaders were caught before the protest. Who knows how many Congress-people could have been killed?
Trump said in the 2016 campaign that he would let the 2nd Amendment people take care of Hilary. He tacitly approved the kidnapping of Gov. Whitmer. He turned on Pence for accepting the votes for Biden. He invited these groups to the Capitol. You win by strength.
How many of Congress were in on the coup? One texted the rioters where Pelosi’s office was. I believe Hawley was Trump’s messenger to the crowd that it was OK to enter the building. There were enough police willing to let them in. Now these cowards are speaking out against Trump. Where were they the last four years when they could have said something, anything to quell any kind of coup from happening? What did they expect — they would come for a cook-out and sing “Kumbaya”? It doesn’t matter what I think — God still loves them. They have a chance to atone for their errors in judgment. They can do what is best for our country. Who knows, we may even be able to disagree and still get things done like COVID, infrastructure, health care, etc.
Brian Hartman, Wakarusa
Storming of Capitol was assault on Constitution
The storming of the Capitol building was an unacceptable act — not because the building itself is sacred, but because this assault was a blatant and offensive attack on the Constitution, which guides our rules for living together in this country. The Confederate battle flags in the mob, as well as flags conflating Jesus and Trump, reflect a dangerous idolatry.
In a democracy, leadership requires responsible accountability. Christians especially are not to lead others astray; we are to be careful about our words and actions. “Do nothing from selfish ambition or conceit, but in humility regard others as better than yourselves. Let each of you look not to your own interests, but to the interests of others.” (Philippians 2:3-4 NRSV)
We call for President Trump to resign immediately because of his efforts to undermine free and fair elections and his inciting of others to attack our democracy. These are crimes he did not commit alone. Unfortunately, our own Rep. Walorski and Sen. Braun also promoted lies as they supported the president’s false and selfish claims. They too should resign. We do not ask for these resignations out of anger, but with sadness and a desire for accountability.
Truth should not be seen as optional. When an elected leader knowingly spreads lies for personal gain and violates their oath of office, he/she no longer deserves to represent us. If these three do not resign, and if they run for office again without repenting, they should not receive our community’s support or trust.
We grieve for our country at this difficult time and for the brokenness of trust and interpersonal relationships. We pray for the healing of our nation.
Carol Spicher Waggy Norman Spicher Waggy, M.D., Goshen
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.