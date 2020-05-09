Rogers is prepared to be commissioner
I want to express my support for Brad Rogers in his campaign for Elkhart County Commissioner, District 2.
As a longtime township trustee in Harrison Township, I believe Brad is the best choice for this important position. Brad has over three decades of experience in county government and is well prepared for his role as a county commissioner.
He is a strong conservative, a servant leader, and I know he will be an advocate for our community. Please vote for Brad in the upcoming June 2020 Republican primary.
Kerry Yaw, Goshen
Nisly represents us to legislature
So many voters have complained to me that when we send a good person to Indianapolis or Washington, “they change on us.” These voters are very troubled by this. The voters feel very frustrated, helpless, and disappointed. The voters feel that they know what needs to happen in our legislatures, but the people they send there, change on them.
We do not have that problem with Curt Nisly. Curt Nisly represents us to the legislature not the legislature to us.
When legislators go to their legislature there is a natural tendency for their peer group to shift from the people they represent to the other legislators they are spending time with. Usually the individual legislator is unaware this is happening. It takes extra effort to resist this shift.
Curt Nisly has diligently taken the extra effort to remind himself of us, the people he represents.
Because many legislators are afraid of losing their next election, they modify what they are willing to work for.
Many of our legislators are pro-life, but they do not want to stop abortions. They are willing to regulate abortion, but not stop abortions.
Many of our legislators are for the 2nd Amendment, but they still insist that you ask the government for permission to carry a gun.
Curt Nisly is the rare person who has continued to work for what he promised. He has been steadfast and a leader for pro-life, the 2nd Amendment, low taxes, and less regulation.
Curt always says, “Free people limit government.”
Choose Wisely, Vote Nisly.
Craig Nayrocker, Warsaw
Brad Rogers has what is needed for a county commissioner
As a current County Commissioner in neighboring Kosciusko County, I understand the challenges faced and the experience that is needed to get the job done. Brad Rogers is well qualified for the task and I wholeheartedly endorse his candidacy for Elkhart County commissioner in District 2.
I have gotten to know Brad over the past decades and have found him to be a man of faith, integrity and a proven leader. His experience as an elected official (sheriff) and as a county employee, give him a unique insight into the operations of local government. He understands that government is best when it is limited and directed to serve the people. As an Elkhart County commissioner, Brad Rogers will do just that.
I encourage you to lend him your vote in June 2nd Republican Primary.
Brad Jackson, Syracuse
Shopper grateful for Martin’s
I want to express my appreciation to Martin’s grocery store on College Avenue. They have always been so helpful, not only when I ask for help but also when I wander around trying to find something, they ask me if they can help me.
This week, I was there, got groceries, went out to my car and found out I left my keys in the car and the car was locked. I did not have another key with me and the male employee who was at the register told me he would get someone to take me home to pick up my spare key.
The young lady from human resources took the time to take me back home. It all ended well. I appreciate the staff of Martin’s so much and it is great that we have them in our community.
Mearlene Reynolds, Goshen
