An article appeared in the April 30th edition of The Goshen News about the city’s pending contract with Banjo Inc., a company that was going to provide services necessary for the city to set up a Live Time Intelligence platform that would help provide first responders with real-time notifications about emergency events. But after information about Damien Patton, the Banjo founder and CEO, having been involved in white supremacist groups as a teenager was released, the deal was halted.
This involvement was 30 years ago, and rather than trying to hide his past, Patton has willingly admitted his actions, and apologetically condemned them. Patton now says he strives to be a “responsible member of society” and to “treat everyone around me equally.”
The concern is that Patton really is still a racist, and his service will not report certain crimes by certain people. Although it is understandable why leaders should want to investigate and confirm that his story is true, we must not become paranoid. If an investigation finds Patton has changed, we must not boycott him for something he isn’t doing anymore.
White supremacy is not a good or right thing, but if Patton is no longer involved in such activities, let him be a helpful member of society. Give a guy a chance.
Daniel Bontrager, Goshen
Brad Rogers has had positive impact on community
I’ve known Brad Rogers my whole life, and for that whole time, he has had a truly amazing impact on the community. Not only has he been a role model for all young children in Elkhart County, but he has also been a role model for me in my life as well. I am beyond thankful and blessed to call him my uncle, and I know that I can count on him just as the citizens of Elkhart County can count on him. He is a hard-working, dedicated man, and I know for a fact that he would give his 100% to our community. I ask that you get out and vote Brad Rogers for commissioner on June 2, 2020, because I believe in him and I know that he has the right motivation and love toward Elkhart County to guide and move us forward in these unsure times.
Arianna Petry, Goshen
Help is a call away
May is National Mental Health month and it is time to make sure that you are taking care of your mental wellness.
One in five individuals has a diagnosable mental disorder at any given time, depression and anxiety being the most common. During the current pandemic and in the time of “social distancing,” it is so important to take care of oneself and stay connected to others. You can utilize technology to check on loved ones or gather together in small groups, while maintaining proper physical distancing. Make sure you are taking time for yourself, eating well, exercising, and enjoy the outdoors if possible.
The current situation has been very hard on everyone, so please remember that help is only a phone call away. You can call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK or Text “Connect” to the Crisis Text Line to talk to a Crisis Counselor.
Amanda Noland, Elkhart County Suicide Prevention Coalition
