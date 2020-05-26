Voters, government should protect poll workers
You were doing so well. Now cases and deaths are on the rise and we are coming into an election. And I am a poll worker. Elkhart County can do better. I am worried about behavior at the polls.
We can do this. We can change our culture to protect our fellow citizens. Please implore/order/press everyone to wear a mask when they vote. Your message:
"Poll workers are risking their lives and health to bring you democracy: wear a mask."
I think agencies care about us because they bought thousands of masks, gallons of hand stuff, Plexiglass shield etc. But just as Wisconsin showed us (67+ infections), poll workers are risking their health and lives. Somebody will get sick. Elkhart County cases are on the rise. I’m 63 and a bit nervous so I will be hyper alert.
Our own health depart has wonderful resources: http://www.elkhartcountyhealth.org/
For reference to what we NEED to do — this excellent article from a doctor talks about health care professionals staying safe. 75,000 employees at a hospital in Boston, a hot spot. It’s simple. 1. Hygiene. 2. Self checks and quarantine. 3. 6 feet !!! 4. Masks.
https://www.newyorker.com/science/medical-dispatch/amid-the-coronavirus-crisis-a-regimen-for-reentry?utm_source=onsite-share&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=onsite-share&utm_brand=the-new-yorker
We can change our culture and keep everyone safe. Please ask our leaders and news outlets to send the message
“Poll workers are risking their lives for your democracy, wear a mask."
David Ostergren, Goshen
Brad Rogers is a dedicated public servant
Brad Rogers' 33 years of service to the citizens of Elkhart County has been a wholehearted effort to protect and serve. He has patrolled our roads, getting to know the literal topography of the county. He has been at the forefront of bringing new and innovative programs to our community that improved the safety of citizens, Sheriff's officers, and inmates as he moved the department forward.
Sheriff Mike Books started the process of building a new correctional complex in 2002 with Jail CapT. Brad Rogers at his right hand. This was one of the largest infrastructure projects in county history. Many are not aware of the energy required and the scope of expertise involved in building a safe and efficient jail. The countless hours spent traveling to review jails, the countless Q&A meetings, reviews of safety protocols necessary for employees and inmates — all of this was done while serving as jail commander. It was two full-time jobs to bring the most efficient and safest jail to fruition.
I had a true window into the overall breadth of the project as I was tasked with furniture, fixtures and equipment. Brad then served eight years as our elected sheriff. I cannot think of another person with an equal skill set and the same total dedication to Elkhart County than Brad Rogers. I ask you to join me in supporting Brad Rogers for Elkhart County commissioner.
Leone Petry, Goshen
Wrong flower information shared with passerby
This past Sunday I was walking back from hiking 3.5 miles out on the Pumpkinvine and I was wearing my Vote Steury for County Council shirt. I smiled at this friendly Amish man and wished him a good day.
A couple minutes down the trail he had turned around and catches up with me to ask, "I saw you in the paper the other day and you are the person I wanted to ask what flower this is alongside the trail. What is that purple flower?"
I said, "thank you so much for stopping me and that's summer phlox (phlox paniculata)'" but as soon as he left me I double-checked with an app called SEEK through iNaturalist and it was .... Dame's rocket (hesperis matronalis) a tall, short-lived perennial, a relative to the mustard family, which produces white, pink or purple flowers in the spring and is an exotic invasive from Europe. Phlox blooms in July ..... Dame's rocket has four petals— phlox has five.
So, if you are reading this, kind gentleman, please excuse my misinformation. Integrity is very important to me and I apologize for the misleading information. But thanks for recognizing me and being willing to initiate conversation asking about native flora.
Paul Steury, Goshen
