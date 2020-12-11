COVID victim thankful for the care at Goshen Hospital
At Goshen Hospital last week, they came into my room silently, cleaned everything and left. Others arrived to deliver food in large bags, hot or cold as requested, entire contents disposable. Nurses, aides, respiratory therapists and the doctor, thoughtfully, carefully delivered accurate care, with grace.
There are not adequate words to offer in thanks for your excellent care of me during my COVID illness there, and your communication with my family at home.
I will always be grateful for your outstanding care, and will encourage others to continue masking, hand washing and social distancing.
Karleen Brennan, Goshen
Bookstore that helps fund pet shelter still operating
There is a saying that if life gives you lemons, make lemonade. We have had our share of lemons during the past months but one of the sources for “lemonade” has been the Ark Paws and Claws Bookstore, part of Ark Animal Rescue and Adoptions Inc. in Howe. Because of mandatory restrictions, it has not been possible to be open during regular hours. Most of our volunteers are retired individuals, some with health issues. As much as they would love to be back doing what they enjoy, it is imperative that we do everything we can to keep everyone healthy.
We apologize for the temporary inconvenience. If you would like to call before making the trip, the phone number at the Ark Paws and Claws Bookstore is 260-562-2100. Hopefully things will be back to normal very soon.
If you would like more information about Ark Animal Rescue & Adoption Inc., the website is www.arkanimalrescue.weebly.com or email at lagrangearkanimalsanctuary@gmail.com.
The phone number for Ark Animal Rescue is 260-463-4142.
Email for Ark Paws & Claws Bookstore is arkpawsandclawsbookstore@gmail.com.
If you would like to receive our newsletter, (or make a donation), the mailing address is Ark Animal Rescue & Adoption Inc., P.O. Box 95, Howe, IN 46746. All donations are tax deductible.
Margaret C. Malone, Howe
