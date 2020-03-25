Beacon CEO says health team can be counted on
The COVID-19 pandemic is the great test of our time. At Beacon Health System, we are staying up to date with every change and making sure we are prepared to protect our frontline health care heroes as they work to meet critical medical needs in our communities.
We are operating a 24/7 incident command structure, where key personnel continuously monitor patient status, ensure that our staff have proper equipment, and make certain we are prepared for more patients, who are certain to arrive.
I cannot express the level of admiration I have for the team at Beacon. When the rest of the world has been told to stay home, our teams have chosen to show up every day to care for you and the people you love. Make no mistake: While there is fear and uncertainty, there is also courage and resolve. Many individuals and businesses have stepped up, and we are so appreciative of their love and support. Join me in sending a powerful message to our health heroes that we are with them. Here’s what you can do: 1. We will directly share your notes of encouragement, video clips or photos/drawings posted with #BeOnTheirTeam or emailed to beontheirteam@beaconhealthsystem.org.
2. Beacon’s Spiritual Care Team has asked — no matter your faith or tradition — please send prayers for protection and strength to our Beacon team.
3. If you or your organization would like to support our caregivers in other ways, please email us at give@beaconhealthsystem.org. Our mission is to deliver outstanding care, inspire health, and connect with heart. I believe the most difficult of times bring out the very best in everyone.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve, and thank you for being there for the Beacon team.
Kreg Gruber, Beacon Health System CEO
Brad Rogers would make a good county commissioner
I am proud to be able to promote Brad Rogers as a candidate for County Commissioner and as a community leader.
Brad Rogers’ leadership builds strong teams. We all know Brad Rogers has protected and served our community with integrity, strength and endurance as our former sheriff. He brings vision to the community and builds teams to get the job done.
Another place I’ve seen him do this is with the New Paris Boy Scouts. It was a very small group when he took on the weight of responsibility as Scoutmaster. He recruited many adult leaders who taught the boys leadership, integrity and choosing positive goals. The skills and relationships that were built under his team leadership are still strong and continue to benefit our community. Our church has new playground equipment because of Wyatt Hart’s Eagle Scout project.
Brad Rogers brought the Project Lifesaver program to Elkhart County. This has benefited many families. My mother was blind and had memory loss. Wearing the LifeSaver wristband meant she could be located if she wandered off. The program still benefits children and adults throughout our county. He stopped by our home monthly for years to replace the wristband’s battery. He is dedicated to young and old.
I trust Mr. Rogers’ leadership and ability to build teams of people to benefit our community. Join me in voting for him for County Commissioner in the Republican primary.
Connie Butler, Goshen
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.