Be an informed voter, fact-check the stories
Recently, I read an article about a news event from a news source that is known for being progressive. Then I read another article about the same news story, but from a news source that is known for being conservative. The differences between the articles were striking. The progressive piece covered all aspects of the issue — both positive and negative for the Trump administration — while emphasizing the negative. The conservative news source did not include elements of the story that reflected negatively on the Trump administration. They just left those things out.
In this election year, it is important that we know the facts. We are bombarded with terms such as “fake news” and “post-truth era.” Getting all of our news from one news source will not provide us with all the facts. All news outlets have a bias. Some lean more progressive and some more conservative, which is why it is important to read multiple news sources to get all the information.
And not everything we read is true or factual. We need to fact-check the stories. There are multiple fact-checking sources online which one can easily find by Googling “fact-checking sources.” Example: In fact-checking the recent State of the Union address, the president said he has reversed “years of economic decay” and “failed economic policies.” The truth is over a million more jobs were created in the last 35 months of the Obama administration than jobs added in the first 35 months of the Trump administration. (www.factcheck.org)
In this election year, fact-check what the candidates are saying. Read multiple news sources. Be an informed voter.
— Marty Lehman, Goshen
Soybean checkoff helps develop new uses for Hoosier product
U.S. Farmers have a daunting job. Each year, they grow the food, fiber and fuel that feed, clothe and power people around the world. However, the world is interconnected, and farmers do not act alone.
The national soy checkoff — now known as the United Soybean Board (USB) — was created as part of the 1990 Farm Bill. That legislation requires all soybean farmers to pay into the soy checkoff at the first point of purchase. These funds are used for promotion, research and education at the state and national level. Despite 30 years of work and accomplishments, many farmers and the general public lack a complete understanding of the benefits offered by the checkoff.
The Indiana Soybean Alliance (ISA) — the state’s checkoff for soybean growers — supports the growth and viability of Hoosier farmers and their industry partners. The checkoff collects one-half of 1 percent of the value of a bushel of soybeans, often after it is sold to a grain elevator. Half of those funds automatically go to the USB. ISA invests the remaining funds in programs that benefit Hoosier farmers.
Checkoff programs expand soybean markets, develop new uses for the crop and pay for research to improve production. ISA funds programs that boost Indiana’s farm economy and farmers’ image in the public eye. To help rural communities, ISA pays for rural bridge testing research to provide state and local road departments with valuable data while assessing potential infrastructure projects.
In 2019, the soybean checkoff was part of several, exciting new products that will benefit farmers and consumers. A new biosynthetic motor oil made from high oleic soybeans is now in the market. The new oil is environmentally friendly, and it can protect engines for 10,000 miles between oil changes. Roads will also have a longer life when treated with a soybean-based Concrete Durability Enhancer, which performs better than petroleum-based sealants and is biodegradable. Also, Purdue University students have developed drinking straws made from soy-based polymers that are sturdier than paper straws, yet they are still biodegradable and better for the environment. Hopefully, they will be available for consumers soon.
For every dollar invested in ISA, the checkoff returns $12.34 in value back to Indiana soybean farmers in expanded markets and improved production practices. A 24-member board of soybean growers, elected by Indiana farmers, guides the funding and efforts of the ISA staff. As a lifelong Indiana farmer, and an ISA board member, I am proud of our efforts to help soybean growers and all Hoosiers.
— Larry Wilkinson, Kimmell
Indiana lawmakers trying to protect out-dated coal industry
The title of House Bill 1414 is Electric Generation. But it should be called the coal bailout bill.
According to The Indianapolis Star, House Bill 1414, which just passed out of the House, “would require Indiana utilities to prove that any plans to shut down a power plant are either required by a federal mandate or otherwise in the public interest. But not just any plants. Though the word ‘coal’ does not appear once in the language of the bill, advocates and analysts say the legislation specifically targets coal-burning plants.”
The only organization that likes this bill is the Indiana Coal Council. Previous EPA director Scott Pruitt was a lead lobbyist.
Please notice — Jared Noblitt, executive director of the Indiana Conservative Alliance for Energy, says (also in The Star), “Hoosiers deserve energy that is clean and cheap — not a coal bailout.”
Even NIPSCO, Duke, and other public utility companies, and the Chamber of Commerce oppose this bill.
We, as a state, have a great opportunity to prove to the country that we are looking into the future, which thinks about lessening our impact and envisioning resilience — the ability to rebound and lead — especially when NIPSCO is shutting down its coal-fired power plants in 2028.
Indiana can easily produce our energy with renewables, but this bill shows to the country that our representatives are backward — only thinking about business as usual and about donations that come from coal companies.
Rep. Christy Stutzman voted for this bill, which has now passed out of the House.
I am continuously asking Sen. Blake Doriot to vote NO to help stop this substandard bill because I know he is smart enough to understand the ramifications, and Indiana is better than this.
— Paul Steury, Goshen
