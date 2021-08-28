Vaccination is the answer
Bradd Weddell, in the mask mandate article, made this statement: "I wish there was one magic thing that we could all do that would solve all of this." Answer — get vaccinated. Pretty simple solution.
Craig Zentz, Goshen
Street department crews are the best
The Goshen Street Department’s entire crew is to be commended — they are the best ever.
Immediately after the 5:15 a.m. terrible storm, advance pick-up trucks were in the neighborhoods looking for and marking fallen limbs, trees, etc. Already this week they are cleaning up every tree, limb and brush that have been taken to the curbs. In the winter we can always depend on their snowplowing.
Thank you for your care and good work in Goshen.
Bev Stegelmann, Goshen
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.