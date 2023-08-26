Bible on sexes, wives and husbands
Dear editor:
To some people the United States is a Christian nation, or perhaps was and is no more. There are various religions here, but it seems that Christianity has been the most prominent, though many people are negligent in their faith. For Christians, the foundation is Jesus Christ, (see I Christians 3:11) who submitted himself as a sacrifice for our salvation.
Our human foundation is male and female. There are vain imaginations about this and people in government and even in religious authority contribute to this confusion. Moses, in Genesis 2:24; Jesus, in Mathew 19:5; the apostle Paul, in Ephesians 5:31 in unison said, “Therefore shall a man leave his father and mother and be joined to his wife, and the two shall become one flesh.” This means “husbands love your own wives,” not just anybody, and meaning “wives love your own husbands,” not just anybody, according to Paul’s writing to the Corinthian church.
Jonathan Stoltzfus, Goshen