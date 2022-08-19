New ESAs for children with special needs have downsides
A new Indiana Education Scholarship Account (ESA) program allows Hoosier families who opt out of traditional schooling to find their own special education programs and services for their eligible child, and it provides funds to eligible students for pre-approved education expenses.
The program falls under the Indiana State Treasurer’s office, not the Indiana Department of Education.
Before you choose this option, be aware of potential negative consequences, including:
1. The ESA may not cover every service your child needs.
2. When you take an ESA, you are giving up your child’s right to a Free and Appropriate Education under Federal Law and your child loses due process rights.
3. If you choose the ESA option, the State provides no protections. Parents are on their own to resolve issues if the provider doesn’t follow an Individual Education Plan (IEP), mistreats children or overbills. Parents who need an attorney will have to pay the attorney’s fees.
4. Providers who can be paid by this program are not obligated to follow the child’s IEP. They can refuse to serve your child at any time, for any reason, or for no reason at all.
Other states with similar programs have found instances of ESA money used for items that have nothing to do with educating children, wasting taxpayers’ money.
Cathy Fuentes-Rohwer, President, Indiana Coalition for Public Education
Glenda Ritz, Indiana Superintendent of Public Instruction, 2013-2017
Rachel Burke, President, Indiana PTA
Abortion to slavery cartoon improper
I am extremely disappointed that the Goshen News made the poor choice to print a cartoon equating a person crossing a state line to receive an abortion to slavery. This cartoon is in poor taste on so many levels, that I have no idea how it got through your review board. Do you really think that crossing the state lines for an outpatient procedure for one day and then returning to your comfortable home is anything like a slave fleeing for their life with only the clothes on their back so they can be seen as a human being? For a publication that often touts its attention to diversity, equity and inclusion, it is irresponsible to print cartoons that minimize the impact of slavery and racism. It is quite clear that your political alignment with the Democratic party is so tight that even things that violate your values can be published if they achieve the correct political response. I encourage you to do better in the future.
Amy Rainey, Goshen
Engage, don’t dismiss in abortion debate
The death of Roe, just shy of 50 years old, may in the end de-politicize Supreme Court nominations and allow abortion law to reflect American voters’ values.
But Roe’s death is real and, for Indiana, stark. SB1 outlaws abortion except for cases of rape, incest, fatal fetal anomalies, or risk to the mother’s life. Large employers have already announced plans to shift hiring out of state. A voter backlash is speculated for November.
But aside from economics and politics, what about the morality of abortion? Here’s where I think abortion-rights defenders have consistently mis-framed the question.
Abortion-rights activism rests on “a woman’s right to privacy.” But when it comes to moral reasoning, murder trumps privacy. Perhaps sensing this weakness, abortion-rights activists simply dismiss the “right-to-life” campaign as an effort to curtail women’s sexual freedom. Thus, the spectacle of two sides yelling past each other.
I believe that “personhood” should be the primary key to approaching the question of abortion — not “privacy” and not “life.” Is the fetus a person? It’s subjective, a gray area, although we reflexively understand that the fetus becomes more like a person as it gestates. Now, if personhood is key, because it is subjective, and because a woman’s privacy is highly valued (and she is the one most affected), I think abortion should be legal for earlier and perhaps not later in a pregnancy. The legal outcome is similar to the Roe framework, with somewhat different reasoning. Many countries seem to understand this and allow early term abortions.
Citizens who want to allow abortion access should stop dismissing the other side’s argument, and instead engage with them. The moral argument, based on personhood first and privacy second, is defendable; also important, it allows us to talk to each other, something our democracy sorely needs.
James Loewen, Goshen
Those in power should learn from history
We assume that President Abe Lincoln in his 1858 “A House divided” speech, knew that the words, “every city or house divided against itself will not stand,” were words spoken by Jesus to the Pharisees. Lincoln knew that the states, “half slave and half free could not endure.” Free states believed that all men (human beings) are created equal, while slave owners in some states believed that they had their rights, which actually became law in 1857. This was soon reversed after Lincoln’s death. This is what Lincoln spoke to in his speech. He cared about the dignity of various people, born or unborn, regardless of their color of skin.
Furthermore, how can a society be sustained when men do not take responsibility for the offspring which they create, and how can a society be sustained when men completely exclude women in intimate marital relationships? Is this a divided house, country and churches? It seems so, and those in power should be learning from history, and from the prophets of old, and from Christ and the apostles. Is their mercy and forgiveness for those who are able to confess their sins, who do not confess?
Jonathan Stoltzfus, Goshen
Policymakers should consider way to reduce tobacco use
Governor Holcomb’s public health commission recently released recommendations to improve Indiana’s local public health systems. The recommendations are a welcome step in a state that ranks near the bottom for health funding and outcomes.
While a focus on local public health departments is undoubtedly needed, other challenges impact our state’s health. Tobacco use, for instance, is the leading cause of preventable death in Indiana — a state with the nation’s sixth highest adult smoking rate. We can and we must do better.
Nearly one-third of all cancer deaths are also linked to smoking, so as a cancer advocate, I feel strongly that we must do more to reduce tobacco use in Indiana if we are going to improve health in our state.
Significantly raising the tax on all tobacco products and investing more in tobacco prevention and cessation programs are common sense policies that can protect kids, save lives and reduce health care costs. As policymakers contemplate the recommendations from the health commission, I hope they will also consider proven ways to create cleaner, safer, healthier communities by reducing tobacco use.
Maria Acevedo, Elkhart
Take precautions to avoid being a victim
When will people in Elkhart County wake up to the fact that we’re no longer living in the 1950s and 1960s? Elkhart County isn’t Mayberry.
I read countless reports in local newspapers of items stolen from unlocked cars, sheds and garages. I presume houses, also. Drug addicts, people too lazy to work, and people too proud to work for $15/hour go up and down the street looking for the easy thefts. They usually avoid the sound of breaking glass. I spoke with a Goshen police officer who said in all his years as an officer, he’s taken less than a handful of complaints of items stolen from locked cars. Remember … things taken from unlocked cars include guns.
Being an easy mark is not only stupid. Unnecessary reports are a disservice to city and county officers who are already overburdened.
Allan Kauffman, Goshen
Retired obstetrician responds to letter writer
In response to Dave Coyne’s letter, “Politicians should stay out of the doctor’s office,” making unfounded claims that physicians could be subject to criminal investigation for doing D & C’s and that women who need one will have difficulty finding one to perform the surgery is fearmongering. These claims, as well as others I have seen (women with an ectopic won’t be treated), are blatantly false. In my career as an obstetrician I delivered about 4,500 babies in the USA and another 1,000 in Togo, West Africa, Cambodia, and Bangladesh. I also did a large number of D & C’s and operated for a large number of ectopic pregnancies. There is a distinct difference from an elective abortion where ending life is the motive compared to “incomplete,” “inevitable,” or “missed abortions” (fetus is not alive) where, despite a motive to preserve life, fetal life has ended.
I resigned from my professional organization (ACOG) prior to retirement since the organization was not supporting “right of conscience” in practice and was openly pro-abortion. Instead I joined AAPLOG (American Association of Prolife Obstetricians & Gynecologists) along with 7,000 other physicians.
As a political independent, I support less regulation when feasible, however no regulations (politics) standing between consumers and providers in medicine would be detrimental for standards of quality, provider licensing, the safety of hospitals, labs, imaging, pharmaceutics, etc.? In the food service area should we eliminate food safety standards?
Former President Harry Truman said, “A society will be judged by how it treats its weakest members.” That doesn’t bode well for the USA with the ending of 625,000 lives (2021) who had no opportunity to choose. It also doesn’t bode well as we think of other vulnerable groups including those with birth defects, the handicapped, and the elderly.
Kenneth Petersen, MD, Goshen