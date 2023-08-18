Dear Editor,
Government and commerce leaders influence civil life quality, thereby steering a nation either forward or backward. Each leader’s personal aspirations, agenda, and goals create harmony or conflict. A strong nation needs honest and respectful leaders who inspire moral standards and best practices. Thieves, bullies, arrogant and unloving character qualities have long been known to be unattractive and destructive. Our true inside selves are revealed by how we behave and relate to others.
A few right living standards in leaders are honesty, respect for all humankind, teamwork, cooperation, fairness, kindness, careful listening, and ethical relationships. Telling the truth is the aroma of dignity in service. These and other traits serve humanity well and would help us rebuild a truly strong nation again. Let’s aim for unity of civil respect.
No political party, corporation, or organizational leader can claim immunity from civil harmony efforts and expectations. If we fail to progress, we are destined to stagnate and perhaps downgrade America. Let us choose the right people to help us build a strong, peaceful nation. Vote in only the best candidates with high morals/ideals.
Mark Kurtz, Goshen, IN