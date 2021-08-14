Mask mandate needed for Goshen schools
We need a comprehensive school mask mandate. I am deeply disappointed that Goshen Community Schools has been only recommending mask wearing for students through grade 12 and is now only adding a mandate for mask wearing for staff and visitors.
In light of the CDC, Elkhart County Health Department’s, and Beacon Health Systems administration’s strong recommendations for mandating masks for all students, staff, and visitors (as well as anyone indoors in close proximity to others), are GCS administrators more afraid of public push back than they are concerned about the health and safety of students, their families, and the community at large? In my prior experience with our quality school system, I would never have thought I would have had such a question.
Schools have mandated other actions, vaccinations, sports physicals, dress codes, acceptable behaviors, etc., in the past and in the present. Why has politics and fear of public pushback so handcuffed us that we can’t do what science and medicine tell us we should?
While I have been in communication with school board members and the superintendent about this issue, their actions to date on this issue have been inadequate. If you believe similarly, let them know.
Jonathan Wieand, Goshen
Defense of LGBTQ community appreciated
I am writing to thank the Goshen city council for denouncing the anti-LGBTQ rhetoric and to thank all those who spoke out in the meeting about the value of working toward unity and toward a city that values the lives and contributions of each one of us.
As a Christian, I believe we worship a loving God who created all humanity, and we serve Jesus who showed us the way of loving our neighbor as ourselves. I do not see any movement that works toward respect for all people as going against the Bible. And I also recognize that these principles of justice and equality exist in many of the world’s religions.
I do, however, want to correct the gentleman who believes that our nation was founded on the Bible. To the contrary, the Founding Fathers and framers of the Constitution went to great lengths to preserve the separation of our form of government from any religion. The separation of church and state is one of the precious tenets of our form of government, which any study of early American history will show him. Cities aren’t Christian, nations aren’t Christian, governments aren’t Christian. People become Christians when they make a conscious decision to follow the teaching and life example of Jesus.
Mary Ellen Meyer, Goshen
Reader likes articles about local farms
I applaud Ryan and Katrina Schrock and Mark and Katrina Hostetler and all other local farmers who treat animals and birds — chickens, turkeys, ducks, etc. humanely, and respect the environment. I deplore factory farming, where live beings are treated as machines without feelings.
To the best of my ability, which is not perfect, I buy from people and places where I know how the goods are produced.
Thank you Goshen News for the articles.
Judith Holden, Nappanee
