Arguments defend status quo
Thanks for running the Los Angeles Times July 6 editorial on the proliferation of firearms and their role in the destruction of our communities. (Monday, July 11). In an era when a head of lettuce can be traced to the farm on which it is grown to protect the consuming public in the event of a botulism outbreak, many legislators across the country and in Washington are largely unmoved to take proactive action in the face of devastation to our communities caused by firearms and those who use them. This inertia indeed does help dismember our democracy and will continue to erode the safeguarding of our society.
Can one conclude that the interests of “the gun lobby” have a much higher place in the minds of our legislators than the farmers do, thus exempting the gun industry from responsibility for the safety of their product? The answer is a likely yes because we know how embedded “the gun lobby” is in campaign support of many legislators. Not so much the lettuce farmers.
I get that gun owners may see any legislation as a reversal of their “rights and privileges.” Maybe my lettuce analogy is weak, but for purposes of this discussion about the issue, do gun owners too have more to lose in their minds than the farmers therefore are quiet when discussing how to reduce the impact of so many guns in our midst.
Mental health defense, more guns in citizens’ hands is safer, and the often-quoted 2nd amendment rights for individuals are red herrings as a defense of the status quo.
Gary Sensenig, Goshen
Parents be aware of vaping products
Parents take special note of what could be in your kid’s backpacks and pockets.
No matter what lingo you use, vaping, JUULing, or e-cigarette use in both middle and high schools has become an epidemic. Easily disguised as everyday items, these sleekly designed products are loaded with nicotine, heavy metals and other dangerous chemicals. The tobacco industry uses sweet and minty flavors to mask the metal taste and the harsh effect these chemicals can have on the body.
One common drug in 99% of all e-cigarettes is nicotine which is extremely addictive and is detrimental to an adolescent’s still developing brain. Most of these products deliver massive amounts of nicotine, with one JUUL pod containing as much nicotine as an entire pack of cigarettes. The goal of the industry is to set an addiction trap for a new generation of nicotine and synthetic tobacco users.
Teens who are looking for help quitting e-cigarettes can text DITCHJUUL to 88709. Parents who are looking for support to help their child quit e-cigarette use can text QUIT to 202-899-7550.
Talk to your children about the harmful effects that e-cigarette use can have on them and the tremendous difficulty of trying to quit such a strong addiction.
Kim Huntsman, Breathe Well Coordinator, Live Well Kosciusko
Politicians should stay out of the doctor’s office
During the 1950s and ‘60s, my mom had six kids and two miscarriages in 10 years. She was a good Catholic wife and mother. After each of the miscarriages, she had a D&C (dilation and curettage) a common procedure to clean out her uterus and avoid possible infection and death.
She was staunchly anti-abortion her whole life. But because a D&C is a procedure used to perform abortions, my mother and her doctor today could be subjects of criminal investigation in some Republican-controlled states — if she could even find a doctor willing to perform the procedure.
For the upcoming elections, pundits and strategists are saying Democrats should focus on an issue where the Republican Party is on the wrong side of public opinion — abortion. I agree. But I think we need to go further.
In defense of public health and safety, we need to stop politicians from trying to play doctor under any circumstances. They have demonstrated a reverse Midas touch. Any time they insert themselves between patients and doctors, they make a bad situation worse.
When people are suffering from debilitating pain, they don’t benefit from politicians withholding the medication they need to control their pain and make their lives bearable, all in the name of a failed, never-ending War on Drugs. We need to stop the insanity of expecting the criminal justice system to solve the medical problems of substance abuse and addiction.
And when a woman is in a doctor’s examination room, making one of the most deeply personal and consequential decisions of her life, there is no legitimate place in the room for a meddling, sanctimonious politician.
Dave Coyne, Goshen
Thanks to Good Samaritan
Whoever the kind and generous individual was that bought the two old men bottles of water Friday night, July 22, at Waterford store, many thanks. It was much appreciated. Perhaps he/she had seen us changing the first flat tire just past Elkhart River bridge on Ind. 15 then having the spare go flat at Waterford.
It speaks volumes about the caliber of individuals in Elkhart County. That’s why we are proud to call it home! Thanks again!
Dean Lewallen, Syracuse, and Gary Lewallen, Goshen