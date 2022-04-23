VOICE Earth Day clean up
In observance of Earth Day on April 22, VOICE Elkhart County is working to raise awareness about the negative impact cigarettes filters and discarded cigarettes butts have on the environment. Cigarette butts contain heavy metals that can leach into waterways, posing a lethal threat to wildlife. They are costly to local communities to clean up and dispose of, as well. That is why local youth have decided to take action in our own community, specifically the newly revamped Central Park in the City of Elkhart.
VOICE Elkhart County is one of many partners participating in VOICE powered statewide clean ups. Volunteers from NorthWood High School, North Side Middle School and the Boys & Girls Club Elkhart County cleaned Central Park in Elkhart on Friday. VOICE established this event based on research that shows cigarettes have a 65% chance of being littered. To put that into perspective, it’s anticipated that if trends continue, by 2025 there will be nine trillion cigarettes consumed per year. The global environmental burden of this statistic is significant.
This habit is not only ugly, but also expensive — it costs states, cites, and counties collectively $1.3 billion on liter abatement. Tobacco products make up 38% of liter discarded on U.S. roadways each year.
“Its shocking to learn that 1.6 billion pounds of cigarette butts are tossed into our ecosystem every year – that’s tons of chemicals potentially being washed into our water systems,” said Paige Jones, senior at NorthWood High School “I think the cigarette butt clean up will make our peers and the community members who see us picking up more aware of how littering affects our community.”
We are hoping to grow our local Elkhart County VOICE Action Squad. Youth between the ages of 13-18 interested in joining VOICE Elkhart County can sign up today by contacting Erika Contreras-Padilla at ElkVOICE574@gmail.com, calling 574-523-2113 or visiting VOICE Elkhart County on Instagram at @TCEC574.
VOICE is a great opportunity for young leaders to learn, grow and actively engage in creating change and taking pride in their community.
Erika V Contreras-Padilla, Elkhart County Health Department, VOICE Youth Coordinator
Hungry children need help
In Indiana, 834,530 people are facing hunger — and of them 239,540 are children. When you visit a food bank, you begin to see the scope of the problem, as well as the importance of volunteering. You also see the faces of those in our community who need help.
Charitable programs are unable to fully support those facing hunger. These programs need more volunteers. By advocating for these programs, more volunteers can be sign up to help. Our communities are stronger when we join together.
Food banks and other charities can’t solve the problem of hunger alone, which is I ask that you visit a local food bank. I ask that you join me in advocating for hungry kids in Indiana. Help get the word out to people that these kids need our help.
Benjamin Housand, Elkhart
Register as an organ donor
The Children’s Organ Transplant Association (COTA) was founded in April 1986 when residents of Bloomington, Indiana, rallied around a toddler who needed a life-saving liver transplant. In less than eight weeks, the community raised more than $100,000 to place the boy on the organ waiting list. But he died before an organ was found. Those community volunteers, along with his parents, turned tragedy into triumph by using those funds to help other transplant families.
For more than 35 years, COTA has assisted thousands of transplant families by helping to raise funds for a lifetime of transplant-related expenses. COTA has built extensive volunteer networks across the nation in an attempt to ensure that no child or young adult needing an organ or tissue transplant is excluded from a transplant waiting list due to lack of funds.
We need your help today to make sure that tragedies, like the one that was the catalyst in founding COTA, are not repeated.
April is National Donate Life Month. Every day, 20 people die in the United States waiting for an organ transplant. Another person is added to the nation’s organ transplant waiting list every 10 minutes. One organ donor can save eight lives. Please go to www.RegisterMe.org and register to be a designated organ and/or tissue donor.
Rick Lofgren, COTA president
