War against CRT a grift
Recently, several schools in Elkhart County issued statements after news outlets reported on an “investigation” by a group called “Accuracy in Media.”
What I found particularly compelling and disturbing is this investigation was not about student safety, despite recent school shootings, nor was it about bullying that has driven students to end their own lives.
No, it was about the teaching of Critical Race Theory.
To provide some ethos, I not only took a course in CRT several years ago, before it became a villain for right-wing media, I also had the opportunity to meet and converse with one of its founders — Professor Derrick Bell. Thus, I find it extremely important for people, particularly parents, to understand the true motivations, agendas, and strategies of many of those institutions, organizations, and individuals behind the anti-CRT movement.
The first strategy is to vaguely define CRT or to not define it at all. This way, any teaching about issues of race or racism, no matter how educational or historically accurate, can readily be denounced as CRT.
The second is to weaponize the anti-CRT hysteria created by this vagueness to undermine trust in public schools.
The third is to then manipulate this distrust to compel parents to enroll their children in private schools that are controlled by the instigators of the anti-CRT movement.
The war against CRT is a grift — a phantom designed so that many of those in the anti-CRT movement can reap profits from the demise of public education.
In other words, your children are being used as pawns in a cynical, self-serving campaign, and the price might not only be their educations, but also their futures.
David R. Hoffman, retired constitutional law and civil rights attorney, South Bend
Do not reject the love of Jesus
Even in the temple in Jerusalem, during the times of the kings, some good and some evil, there were many ways that were being tried for worship. In the Old Testament book of 2 Chronicles, chapters 34 & 35, King Josiah "removed all the (detestable) abominations from all the country." And then he kept a Passover to the Lord, something that had been neglected. That was the only way for the Israelites to be true, and since Jesus Christ is the fulfillment of the Passover, we must be true to him and remember his sacrifice by observing the breaking of bread and partaking of the cup, representing his broken body and shed blood. There is no greater love. Let's not reject that, as some people do because of its violence.
Jonathan Stoltzfus, Goshen
Group urges people to know fentanyl signs
Fentanyl, also known as Actiq, Duragesic or Sublimaze in its prescription form, is a potent painkiller developed in the 1960s to treat extreme pain. Some strains of Fentanyl can be 50 times more potent than morphine.
According to a U.S. government report, Fentanyl has been traced back to illegal labs in China and Mexico. The drug is then trafficked to countries like the U.S., laced with heroin and sold to buyers who have no knowledge of the added heroin.
Some of the signs of Fentanyl use to look for are:
• Drowsiness
• Confusion
• Constipation
• Weakness
• Dry mouth
• Constricted pupils
• Unconsciousness
• Slowed respirations
• Decreased heart rate
• Nausea
• Sweating
• Flushing
• Confusion
• Stiff or rigid muscles
• Tight feeling in the throat
• Difficulty concentrating
“Fentanyl is potentially deadly, even at low levels. Consumption of doses as low as 0.25mg can be fatal,” states the US Drug Enforcement Agency.
Signs of Fentanyl overdose:
• Very low blood pressure
• Pinpoint pupils
• Weak muscles
• Dizziness
• Confusion
• Extreme sleepiness
• Loss of consciousness
• Bluish tint to nails and lips
• Profoundly slowed heart beat
• Dangerously slowed or stopped breathing
Matthew Goodson, Narconon New Life Retreat, Denham Springs, Louisiana