Politicians should prioritize environment
If we want to leave a natural world to our children and grandchildren resembling what we’ve had, we must contact legislators soon and emphasize that the U.S. must take BIG steps, and make BIG changes, to stave off horrible climate devastation. This includes more frequent hurricanes, tornadoes, drought, fires, floods.
Developed countries created 57% of greenhouse gases emitted since 1850 — the least developed countries only .4%! But those least responsible for global warming now suffer the most, and will even more, unless we take drastic steps soon.
The Washington Post wrote, “At the current rate of emissions, the world will burn through its remaining ‘carbon budget’ by 2030” (4-4-22) and then limiting warming catastrophes will be impossible. The U.N. panel of 278 top climate experts (IPCC) says the warming budget is required.
The primary obstacle is not lack of scientific agreement that fossil fuels are at fault or lack of technology or time, but lack of political will. “Policies that would curb carbon emissions get blocked by ‘incumbent fossil fuel interests,’ researchers say.” Short-sighted elected officials don’t want to stand up for essential steps now, whose benefits may not be seen for several decades, but at what cost?
The U.S. has incredible scientific, engineering, manufacturing, and business knowledge to put toward safe, clean, renewable energy sources. CAN we do it? Of course! But it takes politicians willing to prioritize our environment NOW.
Please contact Senators Braun and Young, and Representative Walorski, to urge their immediate action on required, large, renewable energy policies. Even to pass just the “Climate change” part of the Build Back Better plan would help. For more information, look online for “IPCC report April 4 2022.”
Anne Meyer Byler, Goshen
Readers supports bill for essential worship
I would like to briefly discuss a bill that was introduce by Sen. Eric Koch, Sen. Liz Brown, Sen. Aaron Freeman. This bill is Senate Bill 263: Religious activities as essential services.
This bill proposes that religious activities should be viewed as essential services, and it prohibits the state and political subdivision from imposing more restrictive guidelines on religious activities than what is imposed on other essential services. It would allow people to worship in person during a disaster emergency.
This is an important bill for many reasons, two of which will be discussed here.
First, it is important to view the person in a holistic fashion and meet every need that they have as a spiritual being. It is important to consider the mental as well as the physical needs of people and do what is necessary for the mental health of individuals. Secondly, it is important to give people the support systems that they need to get through hard times in their lives.
As said by psychologist David Desteno (2021), “We now know, with ample data to back it up, that meditation offers many benefits. It enhances attention, decreases anxiety and stress, and even increases compassionate behavior toward others” (para. 37).
When people are used to relying on religious activities to help them in hard times, it is important to not take that away during an especially difficult period in their lives.
As a Christian myself, I know firsthand the mental peace that comes from worshipping with other believers. I would be excited to see this bill passed and implemented so that people will always have a way to meet their mental and spiritual needs.
Reference: Desteno, D. (2021). How God works: The science behind the benefits of religion, Simon & Schuster, New York, NY.
Kim Martin, Goshen
Reader urges action against brownfield
Time to speak up again regarding the Western Rubber brownfield! The second meeting of the Goshen City Council is this Monday, April 18, 6 p.m. in the Goshen Courts Building on Jefferson Street. The proposed 141-unit apartment complex is again on the agenda — LET YOUR VOICE BE HEARD!
As result of those attending and speaking at the March meeting, the project was tabled. Council members thanked those who came with their concerns, invited everyone back, and asked for ideas for other use of the brownfield.
Bring your concerns and your ideas! Traffic-flow, limited parking within the plan, drainage problems already in existence and their “natural” ideas for runoff are just a few of the major issues with the proposed complex. There were many “ifs” and “maybes” expressed during the project presentation by the Redevelopment Commission director, followed by a virtual presentation by the developer.
ALL Goshen city taxpayers need to be informed of exactly what this project means to the entire city, not just the surrounding neighborhoods. If you are unable to attend, contact your City Council member by phone, letter, or email before Monday’s meeting!
Beverly Stegelmann, Goshen
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.